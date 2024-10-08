India v Bangladesh Second T20 Tips: India bats set to bully Banglas

India v Bangladesh

Wednesday 9 October 14:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

India v Bangladesh Second T20 team news

India have no need to change their XI after a dominant display in game one. They rolled Bangladesh for 127 in Gwalior with pace and spin doing the business. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakratharthy took three wickets apiece.

They used six bowlers and have also Abhishek Shamra and Riyan Parag as extra options if required. There was no room for Shivam Dube with Washington Sundar playing as an all-rounder.

There could be a shuffle in the batting order with one, or both, of Parag and Rinku Singh batting ahead of Hardik Pandya after his bright and breezy knock.

Probable India XI: Abhishek, Samson, Yadav, Reddy, Rinku, Parag, Hardik, Sundar, Chakratharthy, Arshdeep, Mayank

Bangladesh picked only five bowling options so they had little chance to defend a pathetic score. It was a defeat which perfectly highlighted the gulf between the teams and moving forward it is hard to see how their batters can touch India's.

In an effort to redress the gap, it might be an idea if they found room for a sixth bowler. Mahedi Hasan would be an option. Dropping opener Parvez Hossain and moving Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who top scored, up to open would be sensible. But there's no guarantee of that sort of thinking.

Possible Bangladesh XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Das, Shanto, Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur

India v Bangladesh First T20 pitch report

Delhi is a road. In the last six first-innings more than 200 has been busted six times with three both teams to score 200 markets winning. Since 2021 in 16 first-innings there have been nine scores of 200 or more and five both teams to score wins. It would be fair to expect India to threaten at least 190, then. It may be possible to get 1.834/5. Sportsbook's 5/61.84 that they bust 87.5 in the first ten overs is also an option. In game one they had 106 on the board.

Recommended Bet Back India over 87.5 10 over runs SBK 5/6

There's not much doing here apart from taking a risk that Bangladesh's batters are able to score well on what should be a flat Delhi surface.

If - and it is a big if - they can show aggression and stickability, they should be capable of getting up to that 180 region. That would be below par but the match odds market would likely disagree. In which case a trade on bangladesh from 6.806/1 to 3.505/2 could be on the cards.

We are not betting Sky Yadav for top India bat at 9/43.25 because it is too short on win rate. Besides, picking one home batter to shine on a flat one is risky. Your man could easily be pipped by one or two others even with a big score. If we're right about the flat wicket then openers should get the greatest opportunity to shine. So Abhishek has strong appeal on a simple player performance line at 24.5 (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wicket). He averages 33 in his six T20i and has a career mark of 46.

For Bangladesh, Shanto has a performance career average of 28 per game so 21.5 overs is fair. Essentially we're buying his runs with a catch as a failsafe. With the ball, the excellent Rishad Hossain is underrated by a a few percentage points at 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Abhishek Sharma over 24.5 performance points SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back Najmul Shanto over 21.5 performance points SBK 5/6

Recommended Bet Back Rishad Hossain top Bangladesh bowler SBK 4/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here