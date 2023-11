Head should return

India v Australia

Tuesday 28 November, 13:30

TV: Live on TNT Sports

India v Australia Third T20 team news

India's 234 in game two batting first at Greenfield should prove to be a blueprint for a serious World T20 bid next year. But they'll probably rip it up and bring back the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In Yas Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tiilak Varma and Rinku Singh, whose finishing should make him a lock, they have as good a batting line-up as any team in the world.

They defended without too may scares but Arshdeep Singh's form may be a concern. Avesh Khan may come under consideration.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Gaikwad, Ishan, Yadav, Varma, Rinku, Axar, Bishnoi, Avesh, Mukesh, Prasidh

Australia seem intent on wasting Travis Head's time. Instead of some sort of bizarre hostage situation, why not play him or send the player of the match in the World Cup final home to relax?

Steve Smith as an opener just doesn't work and is a waste of everyone's time. Glenn Maxwell returned for game two, though and if Head plays they'll be as strong as they can be.

Adam Zampa came in for Jason Behrendorff but the pacer could come back with Tanveer Sangha stepping away.

Possible XI: Head, Short, Inglis, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade, Abbott, Behrendorff, Ellis, Zampa

India v Australia Third T20 pitch report

Barsapara means runs. Rajasthan posted 199 versus Delhi and lost by five chasing 197 against Punjab in IPL this year. In a T20i in 2022, India beat South Africa by 18 runs after posting 237. A score of 190 or more looks to be a minimum. No rain is forecast.

India v Australia Third T20 match odds

India are 1.845/6 with Australia 2.1411/10. Those prices seem about fair but there is a trade opportunity on Australia.

There are caveats, though. For a start they would have to pick their strongest XI, whch includes Head and not Smith. Then batting first they should be capable of taking up to nine an over from an India attack which has been reliably pricey.

At least a flip is on the cards if Australia bat first. They could trade as short as 1.758/11. Double the original stake on the lay button for profits on both sides.

India v Australia Third T20 player bets

Let's keep faith with Varma for top India bat. He has now drifted to 15/28.50 with Sportsbook. That's probably because Rinku Singh came in ahead of him with acceleration required.

For Australia, Head is 13/53.60 while Matthew Short looks big at 16/54.20 considering he could open the batting.