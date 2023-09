India v Australia

Sunday 24 September, 09:00

TV: Live on TNT

India v Australia Second ODI team news

India may have to be patient as they look for the answer to the question: who should cover Axar Patel? Perhaps Ravi Ashwin didn't do quite enough in game one with match figures of one for 47, not to mention the nagging doubts that he's not as good a batter at No 8.

Shardul Thakur had a bad day, going wicketless for almost eight an over. Mohammad Shami's five-wicket haul was a boost as he looks set to line up alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the World Cup.

The former could come back for this one with the latter sitting out. India may want to have a look at Prasidh Krishna. Washington Sundar could come in for Ashwin for his big chance.

Possible XI: Gill, Gaikwad, Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan, Yadav, Jadeja, Sundar, SHami, Siraj, Krishna

Australia were going well batting first with David Warner and Steve Smith, their two most reliable batters at the crease. But they fell away poorly from a platform of 157 for three to post 276.

They had a similar issue on occasion against South Africa and they will be minded to ensure it doesn't become a habit.

The balance did not look right with Matt Short at No 8 but with no Ashton Agar they're just using sticking plasters. Cramming in two more all-rounders in Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis at the expense of a proper pacer likewise. Mitchell Starc might be fit and could replace Sean Abbott. Glenn Maxwell will only play in game three. Alex Carey may come in for Josh Inglis.

Possible XI: Warner, M Marsh, Smith, Labuschagne, Carey, Green, Stoinis, Short, Cummins, Starc, Zampa

India v Australia Second ODI pitch report

There have been six ODI played at the Holker Stadium in Indore and by Jove it's a bowling graveyard. The average run rate is 6.10. India amassed 385 in the last game there in 2023. The only saving grace for the bowlers is that the previous ODI was in 2017 and although that produced a first dig of 293 by Australia, there are perhaps big enough gaps between games to furtively (forlornly) hope it's not a trend.

The first port of call may be the 9/43.25 from Sportsbook that both teams score 300. We should be able to go long of India runs on the par line at around 320-325.5 for even money.

India v Australia Second ODI match odds

India have been cut to 1.875/6 after success in game one came at a canter. The 2.001/1 that was available for the first match was an extraordinary gift and we're still not entirely sure how the match odds market got it so wrong.

It could be argued that the 1.875/6 is chunky still for a home team which has won 81% of matches in their backyard in the last two years.

Sure, there's no Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli but anyone who's followed the strength in depth of this squad is hardly likely to be perturbed by that.

It's still a wrong enough price to get involved again. Do beware, though, that the toss is key. It could be so flat that Australia flip these odds batting first. There's no guarantee that 320-odd wins it, though. That 293 by the Aussies was chased with ease.

India v Australia Second ODI player bets

Warner now has a 40% win rate in the last two years but after we were on in Mohali we'll probably swerve the 7/24.40 with Sportsbook. Instead Smith at a boosted 7/24.40 has appeal. He looked in good touch after his injury lay off and his win-rate gives us an edge of more than 5% at the odds.

The link between big runs and the man of the match is clear so it's worth noting Smith's price at 8/18.80.

Back Steve Smith top Australia bat @ 7/24.40 Bet now

Ishan Kishan is a win-rate wager at a standout 6/16.80 although the boosted 4/14.80 about Shubman Gill will be all the rage.

The smartest move, though, may be to bet on the lot in the first-innings and take the 10/111.88 that there's a first-innings century. There have been at least one ton in three of the last four and included in that was Virender Sehwag's double. The odd one out saw MS Dhoni fall short by eight.