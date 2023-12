Bangalore pitch flat

India v Australia

Sunday 3 December, 13:30

India v Australia Fifth T20 team news

India sealed the series with a game to spare and it was a familiar route to victory (and defeat for Australia) in Raipur. Spin made the difference with Axar Patel squeezing in what seemed a gettable chase of 175.

Axar's three wickets and Ravi Bishnoi's mean economy could inform selection here. Washington Sundar has been waiting patiently for a turn and it could be that the pricey pacers could be depleted. Mukesh Kumar may join Arshdeep Singh on the sidelines.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were dropped for Shreyas Iyer and Jitesh Sharma.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Gaikwad, Shreyas, Yadav, Jitesh, Rinku, Sundar, Axar, Bishnoi, Avesh, Deepak

Australia's third-string were bang in the game at the break and then hot favourites in the powerplay. With Travis Head blasting at 193 they were on course.

Unfortunately India took off the pacemen and brought on spin to confuse an undercooked and inexperienced line-up. The likes of Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott and Aaron Hardie must learn quickly.

They were strong with the ball, though, with Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis catching the eye.

Probable XI: Head, Philippe, McDermott, Hardie, David, Short, Wade, Dwarshuis, Green, Behrendorff, Sanga

India v Australia Fifth T20 pitch report

Bangalore is a batting paradise. In the last IPL (seven matches), 200 was busted batting first three times and in two of them both sides made 200. Both teams to score 200 is 7/24.50 with Sportsbook. The bigger edge (with three from seven), however, is the 17/102.70 that both teams score 190.

On first-innings runs, we could get some decent prices for for that range of more than 200 to 230, particularly if it's India. For the latter we may get around 5.004/1. No rain is forecast.

India are 1.68/13 with Australia 2.6213/8. But the betting strategy for this game is clear: trade Australia batting first.

The Bangalore wicket has been so good for batting that they should be capable of making favourite status at the break. That's not to say they get enough runs to win it, though. We could well see India chasing up to 220.

So the plan is to take that Australia price batting first, which could possibly dip to 2.407/5, and then add an extra 50% of the original stake on the lay button at around 1.9010/11.

We do note the 20/121.00 that India take the win with both teams scoring 220. If you've got some spare change left after a strong betting year it's a solid, fun option.

Head is striking the ball extremely well and a boosted 13/53.60 that he top scores for Australia is likely to prove popular. Suryakumar Yadav remains a decent price at 7/24.50 on how often he wins and we will put faith in a second success in the series in line with his two-year ratio.

