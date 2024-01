Holkar could be runfest

Kohli in line for return

India v Afghanistan

Sunday 14 January, 13.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v Afghanistan Second T20 team news

Virat Kohli missed game one for personal reasons but should be available here. That probably means Tilak Varma has to be dropped after Shivam Dube batted at No 4 and won the game.

Probable XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Dube, Jitesh, Rinku, Axar, Sundar, Bishnoi, Arshdeep, Mukesh

As stated before game one Rashid Khan is not fit. The Afghan reaction was to pack their side with all-rounders. Five in total.

Probable XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Omarzai, Rahmat, Nabi, Zadran, Janat, Naib, Farooqi, Naveen, Mujeeb

India v Afghanistan Second T20 pitch report

This is a tricky pitch to call as the weight of matches at Holkar have been twice a day since 2019 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But before the marathons, there were signs of a true surface with big runs.

This is borne out by South Africa's winning 227 against India in 2022. The hosts for more than 200 could be available at 3.002/1. A run rate of nine in game one from 17.3 overs would put them on course.

India v Afghanistan Second T20 match odds

Flat pitches are far from ideal for Afghanistan because their batting just cannot match a team like India for power. We want slow, dull surfaces. If there are signs of one here, they represent a trade chance at 6.4011/2. Otherwise it should be a procession.

Azmatullah Omarzai batting at No 3 after we backed him at 9/110.00 was a bad beat. Particularly as he has now been cut to 5/16.00 which is bang in line with how often he wins. However, those numbers come from lower down the order. We can frame a bet with the question: should he be as big at No 3? We don't think Tilak plays but the 13/27.50 is way too big.

