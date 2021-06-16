Cricket...Only Bettor Podcast: Are the Kiwis unstoppable?

Roll up, roll up for the greatest show on 22 yards. Supposedly. The Cricket...Only Bettor crew return with Show 85 to preview the World Test Championship Final.

And thank goodness for betting. Despite the one-off Test between New Zealand and India being completely flawed in concept and design, having a wager or several on the action, which starts on Friday from Southampton (yes, really) is the only way to go.

As ever, the COB line-up has every base covered and there are some cracking gambles to have. Sam Collins is in the chair once more, probing betting.betfair's Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann for the value. And our cricket correspondent Ed Hawkins has all the statistics, trends, prices and implied percentage points to ensure you're betting with wisdom.

Are New Zealand stand out value at 2.9015/8 on the exchange? And what do the history books say about India's chances in these conditions with no stone left unturned to make you aware of precisely what Virat Kohli's men are up against.

Talking of Kohli, is the great man a busted flush or can a case be made to bet him for big runs at the Ageas Bowl? Other big-game India players go under the scanner. Ravi Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Chet Pujara have their records analysed to work out whether they are worth following. Who will get in first to take advantage of Pant's price for runs, Richard or Paul?

As for the New Zealanders, there appears to be one stand-out wager on their top first-innings bowler. Is it Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner or Kyle Jamieson? Better listen to find out.

The WTC Final is not our only interest this week as West Indies and South Africa do battle in St Lucia from Friday. And just as much effort is put in by the team to find the value for that contest. Don't miss the Best Bets section for both games to give yourself the best chance of profit