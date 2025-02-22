Pakistan v India Champions Trophy Tips: Short sixes for The Big One
Ed Hawkins previews the fierce derby in Dubai on Sunday and finds two runs bets and a 7/24.50 top-bat wager...
India hot favourites top book semi spot
Big angle for sixes short
Rohit underrated at 7/24.50
Pakistan lack spin options
All the Champions Trophy advice is here
Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor Champions Trophy Ultimate Guide
Pakistan v India
Sunday 23 February, 09:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Pakistan v India Champions Trophy team news
Pakistan have lost Fakhar Zaman to a back injury. He has been replaced by fellow opener Imam-ul-Haq. Imam is a solid, studious option. But if they want a firestarter they need to consider Usman Khan, who was in the original squad.
They resisted the temptation to consider another spinner being drafted in for this very game. They look short in that department. One option would be to recall all-rounder Kamran Ghulam to the side in place of Tayyab Tahir.
Probable XI: Usman, Babar, Shakeel, Rizwan, Salman, Ghulam, Khushdil, Afridi,Naseem, Rauf, Abrar
India got their selection spot on in Dubai for the defeat of Bangladesh, recognising the importance of specialist spinners. They picked three of them, leaving out pacer Arshdeep Singh. It would be a surprise if they changed tactic.
Shubman Gill notched a century in that game and Mohammad Shami five wickets. India will be delighted big players stepped up. Shami's form is particularly ominous for opponents.
Probable XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Shreyas, Axar, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Harshit, Shami, Kuldeep
Pakistan v India Champions Trophy pitch report
The Dubai surface looked tired in the India-Bangladesh contest and got increasingly worn as the match went on. By the end of this tournament, assuming India are at the business end, we could see some attritional contests with low scores.
Bangladesh were right to bat first and would probably argue they were only 30 runs short. We could well see scores of 250 being enough. In that regard Bangladesh were right to bat first.
The 30 overs of spin that India can bowl here look crucial and we are keen to get against Pakistan runs. The par line has Bangladesh in for 230. It would be fair to reckon Pakistan would be rated 30 or 40 more. On the innings runs we might be able to lay 270 or more at 2.1011/10.
Another option is to short sixes. Sportsbook offer even money under 10.5 sixes. In Dubai that wouild have been a loser in only four of 59 matches.
Pakistan v India Champions Trophy match prediction
India are 1.422/5 favourites with Pakistan 3.3512/5. A win for India puts them in the semis while defeat for Pakistan will need them requiring results elsewhere to go their way.
The head-to-head for India makes for good reading. They have won seven of their last eight with the suspicion that Pakistan crumble under the expectation of The Big One.
In 2023 the sides met twice with India winning by 228 runs and seven wickets with Pakistan failing to make 200. It wouldn't be a huge surprise if this wasn't much of a contest, which is the norm.
Pakistan would need to bat first. if they have their heads screwed on and recognise they don't need a massive score it is possible they could get this down to a choice affair in-play.
Australia v England Champions Trophy player bets
Rohit Sharma's form didn't look too shabby against Bangladesh in making a rapid 41. He probably recognises that he needs to pinch hit because the wicket will get slower as the innings progresses. That means one could equally go straight up or out the ground. But at 7/24.50 for top India bat we rely on his two-year win rate of a superb 32%. Rohit managed a half-century in the last meeting between these sides. Virat Kohli is 3/14.00 but now has a win rate of just 18.5%.
Recommended bets
