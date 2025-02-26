Pakistan v Bangladesh Champions Trophy Tips: Bangladesh to add to home misery

Get more Champions Trophy tips in this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast

Pakistan v Bangladesh

Thursday 27 February, 09:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Pakistan v Bangladesh Champions Trophy team news

Pakistan are already out of their home tournament and have nothing to play for but pride. Some are not even playing for their futures. There are question marks over the longevity of a host of players in this format, notably Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Babar Azam has also come in for heavy criticism.

It is true that losing Fakhar Zaman to injury was a major blow. But it was a major surprise that when afforded the opportunity of a squad change they didn't bring in a specialist spinner for their must-win clash in Dubai against India. The whole cricketing world knew spin was crucial yet they did nothing about it.

They even passed up the chance to play Kamran Ghulam and his useful slow left-arm spin. Surely he plays here in place of Tayyab Tahir who looks out of his depth? Afridi or Rauf or both could lose their spot to Muhammad Hasnain and Faheem Ashraf respectively as both have been exotrionate.

Possible XI: Imam, Babar, Shakeel, Rizwan, Salman, Ghulam, Khushdil, Faheem, Naseem, Hasnain, Abrar

Bangladesh, predictably, have not troubled the scorers but they had their moments in both games when perhaps a bit more nous or a dash of brilliance could have caused a shock.

They had a whiff of a sensation when troubling India briefly bowling second in Dubai. Likewise New Zealand in their last outing defending a small score. The emergence of new-ball pacer Nahid Rana will give them confidence.

There is an injury doubt surrounding Jaker Ali. His runs will be missed and if he is out, Soumya Sarkar could return, slotting in towards the top of the order.

Probable XI: Tanzid, Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Jaker/Sarkar, Hossain, Taskin, Mustafizur, Nahid Rana

Pakistan v Bangladesh Champions Trophy pitch report

Rain in Rawalpindi washed out Australia-South Africa without a ball bowled and the forecast makes for grim reading again. It seems unlikely that we will get a full game so a 20-over contest is the best to hope for. If they do get out there the heavy rain and moisture in the air on an already sticky wicket may make batting tricky. The first-innings runs market will be settled if 20 overs are bowled. The same goes for the first-innings par line. The 50-over par line is for the full 50.

In Pakistan's first game of the tournament we reiterated the golden rule of cricket betting: never trust Pakistan at odds-on. So one should be able to guess the advice when they go off at around the 1.351/3 mark.

Are they better than Banglaesh? Yes. But the gulf isn't as big as the odds (or tournament form) suggests. To get with an outsider it is often wise to have a 'leveller' or two. And for this game the weather and probable difficult 'Pindi surface ticks twin boxes.

Bangladesh are a fair wager at 3.8014/5. We have no qualms about this potentially being a T20 as Pakistan aren't very good at that format, either. The visitors can at least trade as favourites.

Recommended Bet Back Bangladesh EXC 3.80

Twenty-five overs need to be bowled for tops wagers to be settled. We're flirting with the idea of a bet on Babar for top Pakistan bat despite a very poor win rate. He actually looked in decent touch against India. Opening the batting also means you could have a big advantage if rain reduces overs. Sportsbook go 13/53.60. We had lined up a bet on Mahmudullah with six wins in 24 at 6/17.00 for top Bangladesh bat. But if we lose overs that formguide isn't much use.