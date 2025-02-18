Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor: Ultimate Guide to the ICC Champions Trophy with betting tips

ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy
India are 6/4 favourites to win the ICC Champions Trophy

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor for the ultimate guide to the ICC Champions Trophy with betting tips for the tournament from our experts...

On this week's Cricket...Only Bettor podcast Sam Collins, Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann discuss the ICC Champions Trophy outright betting and reveal their best bets.

Listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor

Listen to this week's Cricket...Only Bettor for the ultimate guide to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which starts on Wednesday (19 February).

Podcast host Sam Collins, Betting.Betfair's cricket tipster Ed Hawkins, Paul Krishnamurty and Richard Mann tell you everything you need to know ahead of the ODI tournament in Pakistan and Dubai.

They preview both groups. Two teams from each qualify for the semi-finals but which four will it be?

Which teams are underrated in the betting and could be tournament dark horses? 

The podcast team discuss all of this and recommend their best bets for top tournament batsman and bowler.

India favourites to win Champions Trophy 

Are India worthy favourites at 6/42.50? Ed believes they have given themselves a big advantage by insisting on playing all of their matches in Dubai. 

Then again, others think the price on Rohit Sharma and co. is too short.

Paul points out that the toss can be crucial in Dubai and thinks there is even an outside chance of an upset in India's opening match against Bangladesh on Thursday (13 February).

England are not out of it

What about England's chances of winning the Champions Trophy?

Ed runs us through all the odds on England, including outright winner, to reach the final, top bowler and batsman.

Paul was not surprised by England's recent thrashing by India but does he think they can start a comeback at the Champions Trophy?

Jos Buttler with bat England T20.jpg

Richard points out that few teams can compete with India on their own patch. He says there is quality in the England batting, particularly among the openers. England are not out of it. 

England are 6/17.00 but, at the same odds, a talented New Zealand sqiad may be the better bet The Kiwis have a brilliant blend of experience and young talent. 

Meanwhile, it could be a golden era for South Africa, Australia are missing key men and Afghanistan could surprise a few opponents. 

Listen to the episode to get all the analysis and the podcast team's best bets.

Throughout the ICC Champions Trophy you will be able to read Ed's tips on our dedicated tournament blog.

Now read the latest cricket previews and get out experts' tips

Indian Premier League Predictions


