Champions Trophy Team-by-Team Guide: Who can match India's all-round power?

Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

Top two from each section go to semis

All India matches played in Dubai

Afghanistan title charge expected

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Listen to Cricket...Only Bettor Champions Trophy Ultimate Guide

Pakistan v New Zealand Superboost

Pakistan play New Zealand in the first game of this year's Champions Trophy and the Betfair Sportsbook have a superboost for the game.

In the last two ODIs at the venue over 45 runs has been busted in the first 10 overs on both occasions, and we have super-boosted the price for 45+ runs in the first 10 overs on Wednesday from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back 45+ runs in first 10 overs of Pakistan v New Zealand SBK 1/1

To win Group A: 8/151.53

To reach final 8/111.73



Two-year win %: 71

Batting rank: 4

Bowling rank: 1

Top bat % last 2 years: Rohit 33.3

Top bowler % last 2 years: Shami 37.5

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Possible XI: Rhoit, Gill, Kohli, Shreyas, Axar, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Harshit, Shami, Chakaravarthy

Analysis: India have the benefit of picking one squad for one venue. They play all their matches in Dubai. They are also the most successful team in terms of games won in the last two years. Even without jasprit Bumrah, their bowling data remains strong. No rivals overtake them across several key metrics. A top-two finish in a group with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh seems assured. It would be a major shock if they don't contest the final.

To win Group B: 6/52.20

To reach final: 6/52.20

Two-year win %: 62

Batting rank: 1

Bowling rank: 4

Top bat % last 2 years: Carey 33.3

Top bowler % last 2 years: Zampa 38.7

Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Possible XI: Head, Fraser-McGurk/Short/Inglis, Smith, Labuschagne, Maxwell, Carey, Hardie, Abbott, Ellis, Zampa, Johnson,

Analysis: Australia have had a disastrous lead-in to the tournament. They have lost Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh. No-one doubts their fight but those are four huge holes. The world champions will still expect to qualify from a desperately weak Group B but on an odds-projected draw they may come unstuck against Pakistan or New Zealand, both better balanced, in the semi-final. Having lost their entire frontline pace attack, they look vulnerable on the flat Pakistan wickets in terms of nous. Travis head's guts and fight are a good gauge to their head space.

For more Champions Trophy tips listen to our Cricket...Only Bettor podcast

To win Group B: 5/23.50

To reach final: 23/103.30

Two-year win %: 42

Batting rank: 2

Bowling rank: 8

Top bat % last 2 years: Duckett 30.7

Top bowler % last 2 years: Rashid 12.5

Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Possible XI: Salt, Duckett, Root, Brook, Buttler, Smith, Livingstone, Carse, Archer, Rashid, Wood

Analysis: Only Bangladesh have a lower two-year win rate than England. We do not expect them to qualify and have highlighted their contest against Afghanistan as a 'shock' because of their issues playing high-class spin in the whitewash against India. Injuries have also taken their toll on the squad and they have no natural No 8. Their bowling economy is the worst of the lot and it would be wise to expect their bowlers to go round the park on flat wickets. This is one of the reasons why they have lost seven from 11 fielding first.

To win Group A: 10/34.33

To reach final: 13/53.60



Two-year win %: 66

Batting rank: 6

Bowling rank: 6

Top bat % last 2 years: Fakhar 33.3

Top bowler % last 2 years: Afridi 31

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Possible XI: Fakhar, Babar, Ghulam, Rizwan, Shakeel, Salman, Khushdil, Shaheen, Naseem, Rauf, Abrar

Analysis: Pakistan's batting and bowling numbers are seriously underwhelming. Yet they find ways to have a healthy win rate. As ever they are on the brink of brilliance or disaster. Given they face New Zealand in their first game in a virtual quarter-final, it won't be long before we know which way they go. Haris Rauf is an injury doubt and they need him fit. They have been expensive in the death overs and pencilling in late runs against them on the innings runs markets is a top strategy.

To win Group B: 13/53.60

To reach final: 13/53.60

Two-year win %: 52

Batting rank: 3

Bowling rank: 5

Top bat % last 2 years: Klaasen 32

Top bowler % last 2 years: Shamsi 21

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Possible XI: Bavuma, Rickleton/de Zorzi Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Stubbs, Mulder, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada, Ngidi

Analysis: If South Africa have a strategy to reduce pressure and expectation on the team in an effort to their first global title, it's working. They have lost five in a row, couldn't defend 352 against Pakistan and have injuries to Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje. Matthew Breetzke, who may be added to the squad, has given them a selection headache after runs in the tri-series. He should replace Tony de Zorzi as opener, making room for Aiden Markram whose all-round abilities will be key. Getting out of the group will be a major achievement.

To win Group A: 4/15.00

To reach final: 10/34.33

Two-year win %: 52

Batting rank: 5

Bowling rank: 7

Top bat % last 2 years: Young 30

Top bowler % last 2 years: Henry 28.5

Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Possible XI: Young, Ravindra, Williamson, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Bracewell, Santner, Smith, Henry, O'Rourke

Analysis: The Kiwis are a curious outfit. The numbers don't really stack up but the balance of the XI is excellent and they have a clutch of batters with superb records in these conditions. They also boast tremendous lower-order finishing power in Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell. With the ball, the brilliant Matt Henry leads an attack which is better than the stats suggest. If they beat Pakistan in a virtual quarter-final in their first game, they should back themselves to make the final.

To win Group B: 7/18.00

To reach final: 14/115.00



Two-year win %: 45

Batting rank: 8

Bowling rank: 2

Top bat % last 2 years: Gurbaz 25.8

Top bowler % last 2 years: Farooqi 24.1

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Omarzai, Naib, Nabi, Rashid, Kharote, Farooqi, Fareed,

Analysis: We have already stated the case for Afghnaistan qualification and a title charge. Don't fret about that lowly batting rank. On flat pitches in Pakistan, their mean bowling economy is going to be a point of difference which makes them more than competitive in each of the three group matches they play. We expect a semi-final spot. Maybe they even top the group with Australia, England and South Africa battling for scraps.

Two-year win %: 37

Batting rank: 7

Bowling rank: 3

Top bat % last 2 years: Shanto 32.2

Top bowler % last 2 years: Taskin 25

Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Possible XI: Sarkar, Tanzid, Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hridoy, Mushfiqur, Jaker, Hossain, Nasum, Taskin, Mustafizur

Analysis: Bangladesh are probably not as bad as their price suggests because winning two games in Group B isn't compatible with the odds. But they are a poor side and it would rank as a major shock if they made the semi-finals. There is no Shakib-al-hasan and no depth. They are 5/16.00 for the last four which is stingy.

Now read more Cricket Tips Here