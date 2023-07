Ian Bell hails him as one of England's best

A warrior who delivered at crucial moments

Betfair ambassador Ian Bell called his former-team-mate Stuart Broad as one of England's best players after the bowler said he would retire following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test.

At the time of writing on Sunday morning - the fourth day of the Test - Broad was having a final crack at Australia after England set the tourists a target of 384 to win at the Oval.

England were odds-on favourites at 1.564/7 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Test and draw the series at 2-2.

Broad was best when England needed it most

Bell, who has been previewing and analysing the Ashes this summer for Betfair, said:

"It's very hard to put into words what Stuart Broad has done for England. He's an absolute warrior, one of the, if not the best partnerships with Jimmy [Anderson] England have ever had. I remember Broad's first wicket in Sri Lanka and playing 100 test match with Stuart was an honour.

"He's someone I call a friend, watching him go about his business and rise to the occasion, especially in the Ashes, his best always came when England needed it the most.

Broad and Anderson were phenomenal

Bell continued: "Broad produced levels very few people can ever replicate. The longevity Broad and Anderson have had and the amount of cricket they've played is phenomenal, especially playing out there that long as a bowler.

"Broad and Anderson have to go down as one of the best cricket players England has ever had. It's nice to see as a batsman, that Broad won games for England with his batting, showing it's not just the bowlers who win you games.

"Hopefully Broad can end on a high with whatever happens in the next few days."

