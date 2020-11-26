Graeme Swann: Jos Buttler is magic but I don't see why he has to open for England

In 50-over cricket, I would much rather see Jos Buttler come in with 30 overs to go and guide the tail and win a game that way. We should just let people like Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy do the whacking through the circle at the top of the order.

It's mad to think of changing the top order when we've just won the World Cup with a brilliant template.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow at the top and then that middle order of Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Buttler. Just don't mess with it.

IPL fans want Jos at the top - but we don't need him there

In India, they hate Ben Stokes opening as he did when he arrived in the UAE this autumn. They say he should bat in the middle order and they want Jos to open for the Rajasthan Royals instead. I think Jos is better when he's going in to bat in the middle overs and winning games that way. So I don't think he is an international opener. If you're playing a T20 game and you've got 12 overs to go and you're one down, then Jos goes in next.

I don't see why there's a massive scramble to get him opening the batting. What I guess works against him in that sense is that he got five 50s in a row opening for Rajasthan two years ago, which I think only Virender Sehwag had done before him so everyone thinks he's this amazing opener.

Don't get me wrong, he is an amazing opener, although he didn't have a great IPL this year, but the amount of times I've seen him do incredible stuff in the middle order for England, I think it's crazy to think of him batting anywhere else.

Jofra has been blasting out in-form batsman with straight pace

I've had the pleasure of watching Jofra Archer every couple of days as an IPL pundit this autumn and it's so much fun. He's genuinely fast, and he bowls very, very straight, so even players who have been absolutely smashing it against all other teams have been getting out to him within two or three balls.

And he wasn't just getting them out in ways that you might say they were unlucky, he was simply too quick for them.

I know we always say he's fast, but he's getting international standard players in the top form of their lives out. Mayank Agarwal had scored about 600 runs in eight games and his eyes were like dustbin lids. He was bowling the speed of light from ball one and he bounced him out.

It was brilliant to watch - made all the better by the fact that I was watching sat next to Brian Lara who was just wishing Jofra was playing for the West Indies while Scott Styris on the other side told me how Ben Stokes should have been a Kiwi!

Whenever someone comes along who is genuinely rapid - Brett Lee when he first came along, Shoaib Akhtar, Malcolm Marshall, Patrick Patterson or Allan Donald - they can have that impact, and Jofra seems to be in the peak of his pace powers. He's coming right to the fore in world cricket and he's making it show every time he bowls. He doesn't need to get loose either. He is just quick from the word go and that is very important.

As I've said before, it's what the Test side should be looking at and thinking about: that this guy is getting world-class batsmen out for fun in short, sharp spells. There's a lesson there.

England still don't know what they're doing with spin

England tend to get lucky with spinners and I think they've got lucky with Adil Rashid that he knows what he's doing and he's gone on to become one of the world's best. I don't think we know how to develop spinners all the way through into international cricket. The system seems to me to be a bit flawed. Some people end up making a good go of it, but it's often by them making their own luck rather than a system that develops them and understands where they are going.

Wrist spinners are all the rage at the minute and I don't think you have to have one if they're not good enough, but if you've got one, it certainly helps. In Moeen Ali and Adil, England have got a brilliant spin partnership in one-day cricket and T20 cricket, and are one of the main reasons why we actually ended up winning the World Cup.

So in terms of first-choice spinners, I think we're sorted. But if we've not got the back-up already in place, I would be asking if we've got someone in mind, are we working on them, are we fast-tracking them and making sure that they are an effective back-up at some point?