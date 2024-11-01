West Indies v England Second ODI Tips: Time to back Motie for runs at 50s

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor

West Indies v England

Saturday 2 November 13:30

TV: live on TNT Sports

West Indies v England Second ODI team news

West Indies have a 1-0 lead and they looked a balanced and well-drilled team in game one. Not surprising considering they come into the contest off the back of a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last month.

That they picked only two spinners suggested they thought the North Sound surface would be pretty fair. Still, Gudakesh Motie, who is emerging as one of the best players in the world, claimed four wickets to spin England to 209 all out.

There were contributions from each of the three pacers. Evin Lewis's 94 came at a rate for a T20 after they were somewhat asked to chase 157 in 35 overs following rain.

Probable West Indies XI: King, Lewis, Hope, Carty, Rutherford, Chase, Hetmyer, Motie, Joseph, Forde, Seales

England's poor form continued in ODI. Defeat in game one was their 19th in 32. And it looked a green and flimsy middle order which exposed their bowlers to a tough task.

It could be argued there are too many bits and bobs players. Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley and Jamie Overton can all do a bit of this and bit of the other and are good players. And there is definitely room for those types but four of them? They do look a specialist batter light which would make sense considering the absence of Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Joe Root.

We don't expect Jofra Archer to play back-to-back games so Reece Topley or Saqib Mahmood could come into the XI.

Possible England XI: Salt, Jacks, Cox, Livingstone, Bethell, S Curran, Mousley, J Overton, Rashid, Saqib/Topley

West Indies v England Second ODI pitch report

North Sound has now hosted six games in three years. All have been won by the side batting second. The run rate in the five previous to Thursday's was 5.6 so West Indies' rate busting 6 in the chase perfectly highlighted the toss bias. .We are still minded to be shorting par lines because expecting a flat one would not be in the home team's interests. They surely want a track which keeps pressure on an inexperienced England line-up.

West Indies are 2.001/1 from 2.285/4. England are marginal favourites at 1.981/1. Clearly that it is wrong in terms of the two teams' ability and inexperience. West indies should be clear favourites.

Of course it could be argued that the match odds market has decided to make it a choice game on the basis of the toss. But that is very unlikely and we wouldn't even expect it to budge much in favour of the chaser.

Therefore the hosts would once again represent a bet batting second. England should not be countenanced without the flip in their favour although they have to overcome their awful record chasing which is two wins in 13.

Gudakesh Motie won us a nice little earner on top bowler in game one. But we are backing him for runs this time. Sportsbook offer 50/151.00 about him top scoring for Windies. it is a price which should be half as big on ability. Motie is a more than canny batter and his ability is improving with every series. it may not be long before he is classed as a genuine all-rounder and he is being priced in the teens.

It is true that he could bat at No 8 but there is also the potential for him being promoted up the order. If they need quick runs, for example, Roston Chase or maybe Shimron Hetmyer could be held back for him. We don't rule out the hosts trying a pinch-hitter at No 3 in the first powerplay, either.

Shai Hope is well overdue a win on the market but the 11/43.75 is not out of line with how often he wins. Keacy Carty is overdue, too and the drift to 6/17.00 is worthy of another half point.

For England, Bethell is probably underrated at 13/27.50 on ability. If England decide to give Michael Pepper a go instead of the struggling Phil Salt, the 9/25.50 will be big about an opener.

Recommended Bet Back Keacy Carty top WI bat SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Gudakesh Motie top WI bat SBK 50/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here