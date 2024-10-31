West Indies v England First ODI Tips: Motie and Carty could shine

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor

West Indies v England

Thursday 31st October 18:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

West Indies v Sri Lanka First ODI team news

West Indies are tuned up having played a three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka this month. They lost 2-1 in a contest which went to the chaser toss bias every time in Pallekele.

As a result they will probably keep faith with a similar XI, save for Shimron Hetmyer being added to the squad and bolstering the middle order.

They are looking for runs from Shai Hope and Keacy Carty, both of whom suffered poor returns against Sri Lanka. With the ball, Gudakesh Motie was a star. Pacer Matthew Forde may pinch the last bowler spot instead of Jayden Seales.

Possible West Indies XI: King, Lewis, Hope, Carty, Rutherford, Chase, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Motie, Joseph, Forde

England's batting is stretched with no Jos Buttler, Harry Brook or Ben Duckett. Joe Root is a continuously absent from squads these days.

Not surprisingly they appear to be a batter short and there is the possibility of Sam Curran batting up the order. Jamie Overton at No 7 looks probable but unappetising. Dan Mousley is another option. Opener Michael Pepper may not get a game.

Liam Livingstone will lead. Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to the squad but Rehan is unlikely to be ready for game one.

Possible England XI: Salt, Jacks, Cox, Livingstone, Bethell, S Curran, J Overton, Archer, Rashid, Saqib, Topley

West Indies v England First ODI pitch report

North Sound has hosted five games in three years. All have been won by the side batting second. The run rate in that period is 5.63. West Indies chased 326 against England in December. They then failed to defend 202. There are thunderstorms forecast but we don't expect them to have much of an impact in reduction of overs. West Indies batting first may not be the most reliable and with England's stronger suit with the ball, shorting a par line in the mid 260s is an option. But it could be that wager is better once we've had a look at the surface just in case a road has been prepped. that woulnd't be very bright from the hosts.

West Indies are 2.285/4 with England 1.768/11. That's not a great price about the English but perhaps slightly better than one first thought having seen the immature match odds market a couple of days ago.

There is no doubt that the tourists have problems. Their win rate in the last two years in this format is poor with 18 losses in their last 31. And they have won only three from 12 when asked to chase. An inexperienced batting line-up may struggle to right that record.

On their previous visit a superior England side to this one were beaten 2-1. A similar outcome should not be a surprise. If the hosts decide to go with three spin options in Motie, Roston Chase and Hayden Walsh, then we can be sure that slow, low pitches will be the order of the day. England want the opposute. At the least the Windies flip these odds for a trade with the chase bias on side.

Shai Hope is probaly overdue a win on top bat but Sportsbook are aware of that so the 11/43.75 is bang on in terms of his win rate of 26%. The value, once again, lies with Carty who at 5/16.00 should be skinnier considering he has won 25% of the time in his last 16. With the ball, Motie has five wins from ten and it's perhaps a surprise that he is not outright favourite. The 16/54.20 is good business.

For England there is no win-rate value considering the squad churn. Curran has potential for a promotion so the 8/19.00 could be toppy. Phil Salt is a big swerve at 4/15.00 with no wins in 15.

Recommended Bet Back Keacy Carty top WI bat SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Gudakesh Motie top WI bowler SBK 16/5

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here