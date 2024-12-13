New Zealand v England Third Test Tips: England may struggle to go to the well again

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor!

New Zealand v England

Friday 13 December 22:00

TV: live on TNT Sports

New Zealand v England Third Test team news

New Zealand will make at least one change with Devon Conway absent for the birth of his child. They are unlikely to feel aggrieved with Will Young coming straight in.

Conway has had a poor 12 months, averaging 21, and no scores above 22 in his last seven. Young was player of the series in India.

Mitch Santner remains available but Nathan Smith's four wickets in England's first-innings probably means he dserevs another crack. The only other opening is if Tim Southee were to be left out.

it shouldn't be controversial but this is Southee's last game before retirement and these days the established players leave on their own terms. Southee's four wickets have cost 61 each with an economy rate of five.

Probable NZ XI: Latham, Young, Williamson, Ravindra, Mitchell, Phillips, Blundell, Southee, Smith, Henry, O'Rourke

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead so naturally Ben Stokes was asked about the Ashes. The English Press love to get ahead of themselves. Stokes admitted he had done the same and there hasn't been a series in a packed 2024 when a Test has not been seen as an opportunity, rightly or wrongly, to test their strength for the big one.

Consistency of selection, though, has been their real achievement whether you agree with it or not. Shoaib Bashir, for eample, is the No 1 spinner and Gus Atkinson has emerged as the first-choice strike bowler. Brydon Carse is now not far behind. England continue to get it right by removing the fear of failure.

They will have a decision to make when Jamie Smith becomes available. Ollie Pope, then, might just be playing his last Test for a while because England are enamoured with Jacob Bethell at No 3. Matt Potts replaces Chris waokes for this game.

England XI: Crawley, Duckett, Bethell, Root, Brook, Pope, Stokes, Atkinson, Carse, Potts, Bashir

New Zealand v England Third Test pitch report

Seddon Park has hosted two relaively low-scoring Tests in the last four years. There has been only one score of more than 270 in seven innings although the calibre of Kiwi opposition may have something to do with it. The West Indies were beaten by an innings in 2020, hopelessly failing to muster resistance after conceding 519-7. Then a reserve South Africa team failed to defend 267 in the fourth when both bowling teams had dominated. Given the way this series has gone one suspects the hosts need a seam and swing shootout to silence England's big-gun batting.

They won't get much help from the weather on the first two days. But there is always a temptation to short England runs in-play on the Betfair Exchange. The market has a tendency to overeact and it is worth noting that in 2024 they have passed 400 only four times in 16. There is often a chance to go unders in-play at high numbers on the runs line as they always give the bowlers a chance.

New Zealand are 2.3611/8 with England 1.9310/11 and the draw 14.30133/10. Does this Test come down to attitude and desire?



England could be forgiven for feeling exhauusted after 16 Tests in the year, their second busiest campaign. Stokes called it a slog. He could have meant the other meaning of that word one supposes but bodies and minds must be surely tired.

Only this summer England were given a lesson by Sri Lanka as they were guilty of end-of-term cricket. That could prove to be a motivating factor although we are often wary about backing the team that has less to play for.

The Kiwis might not be the worst 2.3611/8 shouts. There must surely be desperation to find form for fear that their 3-0 win in India is not dismissed as a fluke. the absence of Woakes, skilful in these conditions and experienced, is no bad thing for them.

Recommended Bet Back New Zealand EXC 2.36

If England are the bet for you then how about Sportsbook's 10/34.33 that they win the Test? Surely some mistake? Well, not just a caveat. They also need to hit the most fours and sixes. But in an England win that is a given. They are 2-0 up under the same rules. There's very little difference between this price and their match odds, save for the chance that they have a short innings through domination. It's also been a winner in their last five wins.

