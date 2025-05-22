England v Zimbabwe Test Tips: Pumped hosts could hand out a thrashing

England at super short odds on the Betfair Exchange

Hosts could be motivated for quick win

Trent Bridge wicket could be flat

Duckett and Root are the best runs betting options

Raza and Muzarabani catch the eye for visitors

England v Zimbabwe

Thursday 22 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v Zimbabwe Test team news

England have named their XI already as is their customary style. In a build-up which coach Brendon McCullum has talked about his players re-connecting with their supporters, this tactic was not mentioned in the list of things which are beginning to tire about the Bazball era.

Arrogance, players spouting rubbish, an obsession with golf and a perception that they don't train hard enough are on the roster of reasons to get riled. The bad news for Zimbabwe is that there is a feeling around the England camp of setting the record straight.

But pressure has turned up, something which McCullum might have on his own list of peeves. At some stage, Bazball just becomes another stick with which players beat themselves with. There is expectation to play a certain way and Zak Crawley was always likely to be its first victim. Crawley averaged 8.6 in the series against New Zealand and has at least found form with three half-centuries in county cricket.

Essex pacer Sam Cook will debut (4-44 for Essex on this ground last month) and he will be hoping not to be a horses-for-courses one-cap wonder. His style is seam and swing and there is very much a role for that now James Anderson has retired.

Named England XI: Duckett, Crawley, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Smith, Atkinson, Tongue, Cook, Bashir

Zimbabwe have been boosted by the arrival of their best player, all-rounder Sikander Raza, from the Pakistan Super League. It looks as though Blessing Muzarabani, not far behind Raza on that rating, should also be available.

Muzarabani, a class act with the ball, has signed for an play-off stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the IPL had stated his contract would begin on day five. But it appears he plays here.

There are a number of solid players to watch. Ben Curran, in the opening role, is the brother of Sam and Tom. He averages 30 in Tests. Sean Williams is their Mr Reliable with 571 runs in the last two years while Craig Ervine, the skip, and Tafadzwa Tsiga have the potential to frustrate England's bowlers.

Possible Zimbabwe XI: Bennet, Curran, Williams, Raza, Ervine, Madhvere, Tsiga, Masakadze, Ngarava, Muzarabani, Nyauchi/Nyamhuri

England v Zimbabwe Test pitch report

There have been three Tests in the last five years at Trent Bridge. It has been a good batting wicket with the average number of runs per wicket at 38 in the first innings dropping to only 30.8 in the fourth. Last summer England and West Indies each made more than 400 from the first to the third with the visitors eventually crumbling for 143 all out chasing 385.

In 2022 New Zealand posted 553 in the first dig and England responded with 539. Something similar for the hosts in terms of first-innings runs should be on the cards. England's par line could well bet set in the 470s region. Zimbabwe's runs will be the opposite. On their last five against top eight teams (going back to 2020), their first-dig scores read: 115, 379, 132, 176, 406, 358.

England are 1.141/7, with Zimbabwe 34.033/1 and the draw 8.07/1. The stalemate is the first price to deal with. Forecast rain on Saturday may tempt some into reckoning there is some value. We're not sure.

England are likely to aim to have this game wrapped up by then and, besides, it could get significantly bigger by the time any poor weather arrives.

That weather forecast does help us frame our top-rated wager. The Betfair Sportsbook offer 6/52.20 that England win by an innings (three in their last 11 at home against far better opposition) and the hosts should be keen to get things wrapped up quickly just in case (and to play golf?).

It is not great news for Zimbabwe that England have a collective bee in their bonnet. The visitors are a poor side with six Tests in two years against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland producing just one win. The Sky Sports promo described them as unpredictable. That's generous. They are wholly unaccustomed to these conditions.

Zimbabwe were beaten by an innings last time out against Bangaldesh and were outclassed by a hotch-potch County Select XI last week. On their last four from five outings against top-eight teams, Zimbabwe have lost by an innings.

Recommended Bet Back England to win by an innings SBK 6/5

Backing the England top-bat market in the first innings is fraught with danger here. Your selection could get 150 and still not win so the milestone markets are the way to go.

Ben Duckett, on his home ground, notched two fifties against WI last summer and he has appeal at 10/111.91 for a fity or 5/61.84 to go over 41.5 runs. Joe Root is 11/53.20 for a ton. Ollie Pope, also under pressure for runs, will see this as an ideal opportunity for a score and the 7/24.50 that he scores a ton also catches the eye.

For Zimbabwe, Muzarabani has little to beat for top bowler in the first for Zimbabwe. He has 32 wickets in those six Tests. Sportsbook offer 5/23.50 which could prove generous. Two fifties for Tsiga against the County XI make the 9/110.00 about a top bat with Sportsbook appeal.