England v West Indies Second T20: Powell power keeps Windies in hunt

England short favourites to wrap up series

West Indies showed signs they can land outsider odds

Bristol surface could be flat for batters

Powell and Duckett catch the eye

England v West Indies

Sunday 8 June, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v West Indies Second T20 team news

England got their selection bang on at the Riverside to take a 1-0 lead. But whether they pick the same XI in different conditions at Bristol remains to be seen.

Liam Dawson, who was a clever pick for the pitch, claimed four wickets and may have been in danger of missing out for an extra pacer for this one. But he is now un-droppable.

Saqib Mahmood or Luke Wood may come into contention with Tom Banton potentially vulnerable. Diluting batting talent shouldn't be a concern when Will Jacks is carded at No 7.

Jamie Smith immediately came into the XI in the opening role despite not being in the original squad after Phil Salt's withdrawal. His fast start with Jos Buttler made all the difference.

Possible England XI: Smith, Duckett, Buttler, Brook, Bethell, Jacks, Dawson, Carse, Rashid, Potts, Mahmood

West Indies were denied the services of Akeal Hosein because of visa issues. As a result they were a spin bowler short on a helpful surface.

Still it took West Indies far too long (or Shai Hope to get the message out) to realise what was required and even then some weren't paying attention. Pacer Alzarri Joseph's performance was abysmal and his 51 runs and four wides were game-changing. Matthew Forde should come into contention. It was a slight surprise vice-captain Brandon King missed out.

Possible WI XI: Charles, Lewis, Hope, Chase, Rutherford, Powell, Russell, Motie, Shepherd, Holder, Forde

England v West Indies Second T20 pitch report

The weather forecast for Bristol is good with no rain expected. That could lend itself to a high-scoring affair if the last three games are anything to go by. Each of the three first-innings have seen more than 200 busted in the Blast. In terms of internationals, runs have flowed, too. England posted 234 against South Africa in 2022 and the same summer the Saffers managed 211 and 182 against Ireland.

With batting easier a low line on West Indies match runs at 173.5 has some interest at 5/61.84. Both teams to reach 200 is classed as a 5s chance.

England are 1.501/2 with West Indies 3.002/1. These are prices repeated pre-toss from game one. It seems about right that there has been no change because West Indies were competitive. As stated previously, we don't believe the gulf between the two was justified.

And yet a case could be made for either team. You could subscribe to the view that the hosts were just too smart even before the flip by packing their team with a potential 16 overs of tweak on a slow surface. It took West Indies 12 overs in the field to work it out.

When they did, however, deploy the taking pace off tactic they were bang in the game. They squeezed and stifled England when they had been set to bust 220. The 20-run margin would have been much closer perhaps if West Indies had gone to spin earlier or used Roston Chase's full quota. It was baffling he bowled only two overs when Joseph got four.

A switched-on-from ball-one Windies (with no Joseph because he is a walking release shot) are the value. Deploying similar tactics may pay dividends against a batting line-up desperate to hit through the line.

Recommended Bet Back West Indies EXC 3.0

Wins for Buttler and Romario Shepherd on top England bat and West Indies bowler respectively were welcome. We don't have a habit of advising to go back-to-back on players so now turn attention elsewhere.

Rovman Powell had been identified as a wager before game one and after a hit he comes into our plans. On win rate he has a return of 30% from his last 20 games so the 17/29.50 is a touch. For England this time Ben Duckett has appeal and we note the 5/23.50 that he notches a 50.