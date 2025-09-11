England v South Africa Second T20 Tips: Keep openers onside with rain threat

England 1-0 down after Cardiff loss

South Africa have injury worries

Overs could be reduced again

Key rules for void markets

Keep faith with Buttler

England v South Africa

Friday 12 September, 18.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v South Africa Second T20 team news

England are smarting after defeat in game one. They feel hard done by the stop-start-stop nature of the contest. Still, a target of 69 from five overs shouldn't have been beyond the team that love to have a 'bang'. Supposedly. In the end it wasn't even close.

There is little to draw from the clash in terms of changing the XI. But it was disappointing to see Rehan Ahmed overlooked again. Rehan could get a game ahead of Liam Dawson this time. At least Sam Curran's inclusion meant that the home team had five solid bowling options.

Jofra Archer was rested and Saqib Mahmood left out. It would be harsh on Luke Wood making way for either after he took two wickets up front.

Possible England XI: Salt, Buttler, Bethell, Brook, Banton, Jacks, S Curran, Rehan/Dawson, J Overton, Rashid, L Wood

South Africa have injury problems with Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi nursing injuries. Maharaj has hurt his groin and pulled out at the last minute. It would be a surprise if he played any part in the series. Ngidi has already been ruled out.

Corbin Bosch was Maharaj's replacement. South Africa are therefore light on spin, If this series sees any dry conditions at all, Senuran Muthusamy may come into contention. Left-arm quick Nandre Burger has been called up for Ngidi. David Miller has also withdrawn from the squad.

Possible South Africa XI: Markram, Rickleton, Pretorius, Brevis, Stubbs, Ferreira, Jansen, C Bosch, Rabada, Maphaka, Williams

England v South Africa Second T20 pitch report

There have been only two T20i played at Old Trafford in the last five years. England thumped 198 against new Zealand in 2023 and in 2021 Pakistan failed to defend 154. In the last 30 T20 matches the average first-innings score is 169. There is no toss bias.

Predictably, the weather takes precedence. The rain should arrive, according to the Met Office, in time for the second innings although a delayed start cannot be ruled out. As ever, the first-innings runs line is settled if five overs are bowled . For Sportsbook's total match runs lines it appears 16 overs need to be bowled, although this is not clear for both innings.

England's total match runs line at 181.5 is high considering the potential for a reduction of overs, the ground average and both teams' averages with bat and ball over the last ten games.

Recommended Bet Back under 181.5 total match runs SBK 5/6

This could be another splash and thrash. England are 1.705/7 with South Africa 2.3811/8. That is pretty much as you were from Cardiff.

It was a surprise that the chase didn't suit England's style and with the potential of a repeat, they really should be more dangerous this time. South Africa's squad is beginning to creak with injury and they do have an inferior record to the hosts in the format.

Still, it can't be argued that England are a wrong price and given the possibility for more chaos South Africa have wiggle room in their price. As stated before game one, they should at least trade as favourites batting first because England's well-known profligacy in the field boosts opponents.

With the weather as it is, it is worth pointing out Sportsbook's 7/42.75 that there is no fifty in the match. For the bet to stand there would need to be a minimum of 32 overs (combined from both innings) bowled.

The top-bat markets were both 'won' by openers in Cardiff but bets were voided because 10 overs are required for bets to stand. It is a clue, though, for where punters should be focussed for trying to find a winner.

Buttler was our pick and he retains that 40% win rate. Sportsbook offer 11/43.75, a drift from 5/23.50. His opening partner, Phil Salt, could be considered toppy at 4s but only on the rationale of conditions. The boost of Buttler to 11/26.50 for top match bat is of interest. For South Africa, Markram is 7/24.50 and 15/28.50 for top match bat.