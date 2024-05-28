England v Pakistan Third T20 Tips: Best bets for thrash and splash

Pakistan probable value

Five-over game possible

Salt key for hosts

England v Pakistan

Tuesday 28 May, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v Pakistan Third T20 team news

Jos Buttler is a major doubt with paternity leave looming. His wife is due to give birth and Buttler will be there. Sam Curran sat out the success in game two and could be a straight swap. Don't be surprised to see him parachuted into the top order as a pinch-hitter to break up the right handers. Moeen Ali will skipper;

Mark Wood's knee kept him out in Birmingham and he will have to be tested at some point. Jofra Archer could be rested. Tom Hartley may also require game time.

Possible XI: Salt, Jacks, Bairstow, S Curran, Brook, Moeen, Livingstone, Jordan, Rashid/Hartley, Archer, Topley

Pakistan used only five bowlers in Birmingham. Given that they restricted England to 183 it couldn't be argued it was a mistake. But six are likely to be needed in a World Cup campaign.

Iftikar Ahmed is rarely used these days and given the allround talents of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim they could find room for either pace in Abbas Afridi or leggie Abrar Ahmed. Another all-rounder in Agha Salman is also an option

Possible XI: Ayub, Rizwan, Babar, Fakhar, Shadab, Azam Khan, Imad, Iftikhar/Agha, Afridi, Rauf, Amir

England v Pakistan Third T20 pitch report

The Sophia Gardens surface was tremendous for batting in the Blast last year. In six first-innings there were two scores of more than 200, two busting 180 and one busting 190. It is shame (not for the first time) that rain threatens to ruin matters. Heavy rain throughout the day is likely to have rendered the surface unplayable and there remains a 58% of rain at the start time. A five over game may be the best hope of action.

England v Pakistan Third T20 match prediction

England are 1.574/7 with Pakistan 2.727/4. That's a cut on Pakistan despite defeat in the second game so the market is factoring in a reduction of overs.

Despite the loss at Edgbaston, Pakistan may feel they acquitted themselves well. The bowling unit was strong. That they didn't make much of a contest in the chase will be considered a work in progress.

Hitting will be crucial if they do get onto the park and in the probability of such a short game, Pakistan could be considerd value in what is more of a lottery.

Recommended Bet Back Pakistan to win EX 2.72

If it is a five-over match it is possible then we are likely to see flips off the back of individual boundaries. That would make England a strong lay at the 1.574/7 mark but we would expect that to drift significantly. It will surely be close to 1.804/5 England versus 2.206/5 Pakistan.

Pakistan's price could collapse batting first. But do bear in mind what odds would be in a full game if a team was needing 12 or 13 an over with all wickets in hand with five to go.

The no completed match market does look a bet, though. At 3.052/1 is will surely trade at odds-on.

Recommended Bet Back no completed match EX 3.05

Openers are to the fore in a rapid fire contest. Phil Salt and Mohammad Rizwan retain win-rate value at 13/53.60 and 11/43.75. We have to be live to the possibility that the former doesn't open, however. It would be smarter to go for Fakhar Zaman or maybe even Usman Khan, who is potentially their best hitter. Fakhar is boosted to 13/27.50 for back-to-back wins with Usman at 4/15.00. Ten overs are required to played in an innings for top bat and bowler bets to stand so it could all be irrelevant. If we did get 10 overs Rizwan probably would retain his spot.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Salt top England bat SBK 13/5

Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Rizwan top Pakistan bat SBK 11/4

