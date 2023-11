Mumabi pitch flat

India v Sri Lanka

Thursday 2 November, 08:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v Sri Lanka World Cup team news

India will have a decision to make about balance once they decide to bring back Hardik Pandya, who may not be risked here with semi-final qualification assured. With Mohammad Shami un-droppable their tail looks long so Suryakumar Yadav may make way for either Ravi Ashwin or Shardul Thakur. Or Mohammed Siraj could be axed.

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Shreyas, Rahul, Yadav, Jadeja, Thakur/Ashwin, Kuldeep, Shami, Bumrah

Sri Lanka's campaign has been hampered by injury issues from the start. They've not really adjusted to losing Wanindu Hasaranga on the eve of the tournament. Lahiru Kumara is the latest to be ruled out.

Probable XI: Nissanka, Perera, Mendis, Samarawickrama, Asalanka, Dhananjaya, Mathews, Chameera, Theekshana, Madushanka, Rajitha

India v Sri Lanka World Cup pitch report

With South Africa posting 399 and 383 in Mumbai and Sri Lanka's work in the field poor, we could see a massive par line if India were to bat first. More than 360 could be possible. The best way to play, though, is to be patient and back runs in the last 10. Add 120, 130 and 140 for big prices if India are set up for a charge.

India v Sri Lanka World Cup match odds

India are 1.182/11 with Sri Lanka, beaten comfortably by Afghanistan last time out, 6.25/1. Given that the Lankans had no clue as to how to build pressure in that game one fears for them here.

Winning margin bets for India at eight wickets/71-80 runs at 7/17.80 and nine wickets/81-90 at 8/18.80 may be decent jumping off points.

India v Sri Lanka World Cup player bets

Shubman Gill is the sole remaining batter of those with highest win rates at the start of this tournament yet to win. We want to keep faith at 3/13.95 but recognise that on a flat wicket against a poor attack it's a highly competitive field. A ton may not even be enough. Splitting stakes on Virat Kohli at 5/15.80, Rohit Sharma at 11/26.40 and Gill at 6/16.80 for man of the match may be the same bet as top India bat.