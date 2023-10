Dharamsala pitch up and down

India v New Zealand

Sunday 22 October, 09:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v New Zealand World Cup team news

India have an injury doubt over Hardik Pandya, which hampers their balance. The best option may be to recognise that Ravi Ashwin, despite not being as a good a batter, is the safest option.

Mohammad Shami would give them a long tail. Another possible switch is Suryakumar Yadav for Hardik and Ashwin or Shami for Shardul Thakur.

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Yadav, Jadeja, Ashwin, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj

New Zealand have so far been unaffected by the absence of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. Williamson remains a major doubt but Southee could well be in the frame. The Kiwis have resisted the temptation to pick Ish Sodhi as a second specialist spinner and he looks likely to miss out again.

Possible XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Chapman, Santner, Fegruson, Henry, Boult

India v New Zealand World Cup pitch report

Dharamsala has been a wicket which has rewarded batters and bowlers. It looked a slow surface which helped the Netherlands defending 245 against South Africa.

There were even signs of a tricky surface for new batters coming in for England despite them posting 368. They were set for a chunk more. It's another game to get the collapse on side on innings runs when a partnership is set.

India v New Zealand World Cup match odds

India are 1.491/2 with New Zealand 3.002/1. A 100% record has to go here and New Zealand will fancy their chances, particularly if they bowl first.

They back themselves in a chase these days and there is a suspicion in the world game that India might be vulnerable batting first. They can be guilty of being over-cautious and not quite recognising what a winning total is.

Therefore the Kiwis can work hard and have the chance to trade at a choice affair.

India v New Zealand World Cup player bets

Shubman Gill, who has only played twice due to illness, is one of only three batters with the best win rates per team yet to win top bat. Gill returns 29.6% of the time in the last two years and probably should have copped against Bangladesh, wasting a 40-run head start on Virat Kohli.

At 16/54.20 with Sportsbook Gill is a bet. That's implied probability of 23.8%. The Gill-Bumrah top bat-top bowler wager at 12/113.00 is also in our favour on individual win rates.

Kohli is rated at 13/53.60 and Rohit Sharma at the same price. Neither are bets on how often they win.

For New Zealand we're keeping faith with Trent Boult at 3/13.95. He returns 58% of the time and is overdue.