India can chase anything

Lucknow pitch could spin

India v England

Sunday 29 October, 09:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

India v England World Cup team news

India are unlikely to risk rushing back Hardik Pandya given that a semi-final berth is almost guaranteed. A win here confirms that spot. The loss of Hardik is likely to be less keenly felt on a spinning surface and given England's issues against spin Ravi Ashwin could well come in for Suryakkumar Yadav.

Possible XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, Jadeja, Ashwin, Shami, Kuldeep, Bumrah, Siraj

England's defence of their crown is done. Perhaps they will look to the future and recall Harry Brook and Gus Atkinson. What is the point of playing Ben Stokes, for example? Or Chris Woakes? That would require forward thinking, something England have not done for four years in this format. Sam Curran may also come back.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Brook, Buttler, Moeen, Livingstone, S Curran, Willey, Rashid, Atkinson

India v England World Cup pitch report

Scores of 309, 211 and 262 suggest a trickier surface at Lucknow. And one that spins. South Africa played two spinners there. Adam Zampa took four against Sri Lanka.

Going unders on England's par line at around the 260-270 mark could be a solid bet given the disaster against Sri Lanka last time out and the chronic lack of confidence in the camp.

India v England World Cup match odds

India are 1.511/2 with England 2.9215/8. It is hard to argue that those prices are wrong. Any sort of drift, then, in-play on India should be gobbled up from 1.75/7.

In an ideal world, England might bat first and rediscover their mojo, allowing us to take chunkier prices on India in a chase.

We're pretty sure there is no remedy for the least economical bowling attack in the tournament and India should chase anything England muster.

Winning margin bets will be popular with Sportsbook when they become available.

India v England World Cup player bets

No side has struggled more against spin than England so man of the match picks of Ravi Jadeja at 14/115.00, Ravi Ashwin at 18/119.00 and Kuldeep Yadav at 16/117.00 are solid at Sportsbook. Shubman Gill is overdue a top-bat win at 3/13.95 but another option is betting his runs at overs at 35.5 at 10/111.88.

Rohit Sharma has been boosted to 3/13.95 for top India bat and Virat Kohli is 3/13.95.

For England, only Jos Buttler is a wrong price (win rate versus odds) on top bat but we've lost a little faith after insipid performances. He is 15/28.40 so we will keep stakes more sensible. It's not as if he's got much to beat and he may feel more free now the campaign is done.