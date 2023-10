Defeat disastrous for England

England v South Africa World Cup team news

England are in a state and will need to make changes. Defeat will mean they play knockout cricket for their last five. Ben Stokes looks certain to return. A straight swap for Harry Brook may make most sense but there are other issues.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have been poor so Brook could retain his spot with Moeen Ali and David Willey added. Moeen's spin may be useful considering South Africa's issue against Roelof van der Merwe. Gus Atkinson is also in the frame.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Livingstone, Moeen, Willey, Rashid, Wood, Topley

South Africa's bubble has been well and truly burst. Those who knew all about their shambolic bowling, though, were not surprised. Their lack of economy and balance (only five bowlers) will continue to be an issue. Gerarld Coetzee may make way for Tabraiz Shamsi as an extra spin option in a bid to find control.

Possible XI: De Kock, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Miller, Jansen, Maharaj, Rabada, Shamsi, Ngidi

England v South Africa World Cup pitch report

The Wankhede has hosted only three ODI since 2017. The highest score was India's 280 in the first-innings which was chased by six wickets by New Zealand. Australia were rolled for 188 to seam and swing earlier this year against India. But they has started well and suffered one of their trademark collapses.

One suspects the pitch will be good for batting and is tempting to reckon that both teams to score 275 is value at even money. The last five IPL matches saw 200 busted in first dig. Both teams to score is 3/13.95 for Sportsbook.

England v South Africa World Cup match odds

England are 1.8810/11 with South Africa 2.226/5. This could be toss dependant with the chaser to the fore with both bowling sides far from reliable.

That means betting pre-toss is not advised. Or even in the first-innings. We could see a big total chased here with bowlers going round the park.

At the break, then, you may well get significantly better odds on the chaser. We note Sportsbook's 6/16.80 about England winning and both teams notching 300 and the same price and criteria for South Africa.

England v South Africa World Cup player bets

Jos Buttler and Henrich Klaasen are win-rate value at 5/15.80 and 11/26.40 respectively. Both are overdue so we have to retain some faith. Buttler has an excellent record against South Africa. Rassie van der Dussen would be a wager on head-to-heads only with two tons to his name. He is 7/24.40.