Mumbai heat the big factor

Bangladesh v South Africa

Tuesday 24 October, 09:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Bangladesh v South Africa World Cup team news

Bangladesh are going to need to get Shakib-al-Hasan back on the field. It's now or never in their bid to make the semi-finals. They will have to win five on the spin. Towhid Hridoy could make way if the all-round star is fit after a niggle kept him out of the defeat by India.

Possible XI: Tanzid, Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Nasum, Shoriful, Mustafizur, Hasan

Skipper Temba Bavuma missed the crushing win over England, set up by his replacement Reeza Hendricks. Hendricks laid the foundations for the late, brutal assault by Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen may even be a doubt hismelf. He was unable to take the field for the defence against England because of heat exhaustion.

Possible XI: De Kock, Bavuma/Hendricks, van der Dussen, Markram, Klaasen, Jansen, Coetzee, Rabada, Ngidi

Bangladesh v South Africa World Cup pitch report

South Africa remain at the Wankhede. The pitch is not as straightforward to call as you might expect after they posted that destructive 400. England were bang in the game until their bowlers could take no more of the oppressive heat. The side batting first could go big again at the end and we've no qualms if it's Bangladesh against a histroically leaky South Africa line-up. Add 100 for the last ten on innings runs.

Bangladesh v South Africa World Cup match odds

South Africa are 1.292/7 with Bangladesh 4.407/2. We do not rule out an upset here due to the conditions likely to favour the side batting first.

The heat and humidity is expected to be at dangerous levels again in Mumbai and one has to fear for the team which has to bowl first.

Bangladesh, therefore, can be right in the mix if the toss goes their way. They are often hapless but batting first gives them a great chance. England were physically exhausted and it might be South Africa's turn to suffer.

Back Bangladesh batting first @ 4.407/2 Bet now

Bangladesh v South Africa World Cup player bets

Heinrich Klaasen copped, finally, at 11/26.40 against England. So it's a surprise to see him pushed out to 7/17.80 for top South Africa bat. He wins 26.5% of the time. Aiden Markram is 6/16.80 and that's also value on win rate by 3.2%. Mushfiqur Rahim is giving us 4.4% points at 7/17.80.

Liton Das's runs can be shorted at 20/5 at 20/21. In this World Cup cycle against big eight teams that's winning 16 out of 28. He's made a career out of soft runs and can be taken on, rpoviding Bangladesh bat second.