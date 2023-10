Eden Gardens pitch tricky

Shadab may miss out

Bangladesh v Pakistan

Tuesday 31 October, 08:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Bangladesh v Pakistan World Cup team news

Bangladesh were well beaten by Netherlands last time out. It can't have helped that skipper Shakib-al-Hasan decided to take himself off home for a few days. They appear to have checked out already and too many of their 'big' players have not performed.

Possible XI: Tanzid, Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shanto, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Mahedy, Taskin, Mustafizur, Shoriful

Pakistan are as good as gone. They have shown glimpses of ability but too often the focus is on Babar Azam's captaincy and some strange calls. He failed to shepherd his bowlers correctly in a thriller against South Africa. It was a game they should have won. Usama Mir should replace Shadab Khan after a concussion.

Possible XI: Imam, Shafique, Babar, Rizwan, Shakeel, Iftikhar, Nawaz, Usama, Wasim, Afridi, Rauf

Bangladesh v Pakistan World Cup pitch report

The Eden Gardens surface looked tricky for batting when Netherlands posted 229 and Bangladesh were rolled for 142. This is not an overs game with both batting units unreliable. It seems like a classic unders play on innings runs when a partnership is formed.

Bangladesh v Pakistan World Cup match odds

Pakistan are no better than 1.321/3. Ordinarily we'd be suggesting a lay of that price considering mathematical gymnastics are required to get Pakistan into the semi-finals. It's a dead rubber.

However, this is Bangladesh we're talking about. They cannot be trusted to go the distance and the only possible play on the match odds is for them to get some sort of foothold bowling first on a tricky surface and then to trade from 4.03/1.

If they can get those odds down to 2.206/5 to lay we can then add an extra 50% to the original stake on the lay button for profits on both sides.

Trade Bangladesh bowling first 4.03/1 Bet now

Bangladesh v Pakistan World Cup player bets

Imam-ul-Haq has a fifty and a century in his two appearances against Bangladesh so the 3/13.95 that he top scores for Pakistan may be of interest. He wins at a rate of 24% in the last two years, which is just out of range. Babar has been boosted to 11/43.70 with Sportsbook, which is a bet on win rate. For Bangladesh only Mushfiqur Rahim would rate a wrong price on how often he wins at 7/17.80.