Australia Women v England Women World Cup Final Tips: Mismatch on the cards

Australia Women v England Women

Sunday 3 April, 01:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Unstoppable Aussies

Australia have played eight and won eight making pre-tournament odds of 1.804/5 about a title win look like the bet of the century. They have lost once in three years.

No team has laid a glove on them yet. They have destroyed every opponent. Only England have got within a sniff of an upset, and even then that was very feint.

Over the course of the tournament the only worry they have had is injury. And even that looks like subsiding for the final. Superstar Ellyse Perry is set to play as a batter (she averages 50-odd anyway) only.

Possible XI: Haynes, Healy, Lanning, Mooney, Perry, McGrath, Sutherland, Johannsen, King, Schutt, Brown

England's challenge

England appeared to be in crisis after three games of the tournament. They had lost them all and were playing knockout cricket.

Perhaps they needed a bit of jeopardy to focus the mind. Or maybe a 'nothing to lose' mindset allowed them to play with freedom.

Now there is something tangible to miss out on, it will be interesting to see whether they can play with the same abandon as they did against South Africa in the semi-final.

Danni Wyatt hit a ton in that game as England amassed 298. It was an innings of pure abandon. She was dropped at least four times as she struck at 103.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Wyatt, Knight, Sciver, Jones, Dunkley, Brunt, Knight, Ecclestone, Cross, Dean, Shrubsole

Pitch report

This will be the fifth match at Christchurch this tournament. The previous first-innings scores (1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second) read: 293-1/274-1/265-1/105-2.

It will be a no-brainer for the skip winning the toss: bat first and let scoreboard pressure do the rest. Certainly England look to be cooked unless the toss goes their way.

As you would expect, Australia are by far the best batting team in the tournament. Their average run rate is 5.16. England's bowling economy is 4.15.

Australia have busted 280 or more seven times in the last 13. Five of those are 300 or more. Those are useful numbers for the runs par line and we expect them to be in our favour. Bet the runs line here.

Match odds

Australia are 1.351/3. Given their record it's the sort of price for the money-buyers. It is difficult to see how England get a foothold in the game, particularly after they were thumped 3-0 in the Women's Ashes in February.

The group contest was also instructive. Sophie Ecclestone, the top wicket-taker in the tournament, didn't cause the Aussies to break sweat. they took her for 77 off her ten overs. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

England need a big performance from Nat Sciver. She catches the eye at 7/2 for top England bat with Sportsbook and will have no fear of her opponents following a ton in the group game. Tammy Beamont is their second-best hope. She is 11/4. The pair top the averages against their rivals in the last five years.

For Australia, Rachel Haynes smashed 130 in the same game. The opener is 16/5 for top Aussie and 5/1 for top match bat.

Wyatt has appeal at 10/11 to under 21.5 after her skittish ton. As opener, she has busted that mark 11 times in 29 innings. And three times in the last 11. She has also busted the mark only three times in 14 against the Aussies.

Bet the Sportsbook odds here.