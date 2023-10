Pune pitch could be flat

Lahiru out for SL

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

Monday 30 October, 08:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup team news

Afghanistan are in the hunt following a nerveless chase against Pakistan. But they may have to make changes due to a Pune surface which could be a road. Noor Ahmad - as harsh as that sounds - may miss out as they bring back pacer Faz Farooqi. RUns for Ibrahim Zadran was a major boost against Pakistan.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Alikhil, Nabi, Omarzai, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Naveen

Sri Lanka have suffered more injury woe to their bowling attack. Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out fo the rest of the tournament. Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesh Pathirana and Dasun Shanaka are all out. Dusmanth Chameera is the second call-up this week after Angelo Mathews, who was superb in routing England.

Probable XI: Nissanka, Perera, Mendis, Samarawickrama, Asalanka, Mathews, Karunaratne, Theekshana, Chameera, Rajitha, Madushanka

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup pitch report

The Pune pitch had been a road in the past. In five of the seven first-innings before this tournament more than 300 had been busted. India failed to defend 336 against England at the venue in 2021. But Bangladesh could manage only 256 against India, who rattled off the score with almost nine overs to spare. A par line in the 270s for either may be a buy.

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup match odds

Sri Lanka are considered hot favourites at 1.584/7. Afghanistan are 2.6813/8. It is pretty simple to make a case for the Afghans.

Injuries are taking their toll on Sri Lanka and although we expect them to be competitive, the gulf in odds just can't be justified man for man.

Despite England's collapse against Lanka, we have doubts about their work in the field. Afghanistan, meanwhile, continue to be excellent and we're always enamoured with a tight bowling unit.

Sri lanka have won the last three but Afghanistan managed a win in June and November.

The winner of this clash will be in the hunt for the semi-final place, hoping either New Zealand or Australia were to slip up.

Back Afghanistan to Win @ 2.6813/8 Bet now

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup player bets

Charith Asalnka is a smidge of value at 7/17.80 for top Sri Lanka bat on win rate in the last two years. That's the only price by that method. For Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz may be a fancy at a bosted 4/14.80, which gives a hefty chunk on win rate.