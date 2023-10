Chennai pitch takes turn

Afghanistan v New Zealand

Wednesday 17 October, 09:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Afghanistan v New Zealand World Cup team news

Afghanistan sparked life into the tournament with their superb show against England. They will relish this surface in Chennai and may consider a berth for Noor Ahmed to bolster their spin stocks further. Naveen-ul-Haq could miss out.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Omarzai, Alkihil, Nabi, Rashid, Mujeeb, Farooqi, Noor

As soon as New Zealand got Kane Williamson on the park they lost him though injury. A freak thumb fracture may end his tournament. Tim Southee may be ready but there's no room at the moment. Will Young comes back in for Williamson.

Possible XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Chapman, Santner, Ferguson, Henry, Boult

Afghanistan v New Zealand World Cup pitch report

The Chennai surface is renowned as a spinners' paradise. Australia crumbled in the face of tweak and we expect a stern test for the Kiwi batters in particular. Any first-innings runs prices in the 280s can be taken on. Fingers crossed the market's not too wise to conditions and the par line is too high as well.

Afghanistan v New Zealand World Cup match odds

Can Afghanistan vanquish both 2019 finallists inside four days? They couldn't have asked for a better surface.

But the toss could well be key. Chasing does look easier it has to be said because of the dew factor and the side batting first is unsure of what a good total is. We suspect Afghanistan will try to repeat a defence, though, as they did against England.

The Kiwis have good players of spin but it would be a surprise if this wasn't a tight affair with Afghanistan more than capable of trading odds-on from a pre-match 4.30100/30.

Afghanistan v New Zealand World Cup player bets

Do we keep faith with win rates here? Trent Boult has returned 63% of the time since his return to the side and is 3/13.95 for top bowler. He has yet to win this tournament. And Glenn Phillips has a win rate in line with a 4s chance but goes off at 13/114.00. We also note the 60/161.00 double that Phillips and Ibrahim, who is overdue a win, top score.