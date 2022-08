West Indies v India

Sunday 6 August, 15:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Windies hamstrung

West Indies' batting flopped on what looked like a flat surface in Lauderhill, Florida. It cost them the series with India enjoying an unassailable lead with one to play. But why did it happen?

It's hard to pin defeat on one player but the pressure was ratcheted up by Obed McCoy's effort with the ball. McCoy's four overs cost 66 runs. They had to keep bowling him because they picked only five bowlers.

And that's West Indies' problem. All-rounders like Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd and Keemo Paul are tempting picks because they balance the side. In reality they're too pricey with the ball.

At the break, then, West Indies were well behind the game having conceded 191. Scoreboard pressure did the rest.

Possible XI: King, Mayers, Pooran, Powell, Hetmyer, Thomas, Holder, Akeal, Drakes, Joseph, McCoy

India could experiment

India were boosted by Rohit Sharma's 'return'. The skipper retired hurt in the success in game three but he showed no sign of a struggle as he set the tone up front.

Rohit's 16-ball 33 set them on their way, Suryakumar Yadav was no slouch, either and a cynic might suggest that this new opening pairing has been designed to keep a rested Virat Kohli in the team.

Axar Patel's 20 from eight balls suggested he should have played more. His hitting in the ODI series means he is a serious rival to Ravi Jadeja.

An experimental XI could be expected with the series won. India have been consistently saying they're prepared to try new things. There will be no Harshal Patel, though, who has a rib injury. Hardik Pandya may be rested again.

Possible XI: Rohit, Yadav, Hooda, Pant, Samson, Karthik, Axar, Kumar, Bishnoi, Arshdeep, Avesh

Pitch report

The Lauderhill wicket looked very flat. Four India players struck at more than 140. And the 'hosts' were no slouches, either. Four of their players did likewise. That suggests a wicket which batters can swing through the line on. More than 190 batting first should be on again. Around 3.505/2 may be available for India. For West Indies we could be looking at 4.003/1.

How to play

West Indies are 2.942/1 with India 1.501/2. We're pretty resolute that the West Indies are value at an inflated price. As ever, the toss is key.

West Indies have to bat first. If so, they are capable of scoring well enough on this Florida track to get their odds right down. A score of 180-190 should bring it close to a pick 'em affair.

From the way West Indies players were able to get hold of some of the bowlers, it shouldn't be beyond them. However, if they bowl first we expect India to take a liking again and send them round the park.

Tops value

Rohit looked in great touch as he once again proved to be a man who gets better as a series goes on. Sportsbook have boosted his top-bat chance to 3/1 and there are worse bets. Rishabh Pant won in game four and gets a 9/2 quote. Yadav is 3/1.

For man of the match Rohit has appeal at 7/1. Sportsbook also go 10/1 that a century is scored in the first-innings. Shimron Hetmyer has ground form and is a 9/1 fancy for top WI bat.