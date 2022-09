London Spirit v Manchester Originals

Saturday 3 September, 18:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Trent Rockets made it straight to the final after winning the group. But they are without their two talismen who took it in turns to dominate; Tabraiz Shamsi and Rashid Khan who have left for CPL and Asia Cup duty respectively. Matt Carter's spin may have to be used.

Possible XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Sams, Munro, Gregory, Moores, Patel, Carter, L Wood, Cook

Originals made it six wins in six with an impressive chase against Spirit on Friday night. They have had time to adjust to losing players like Jos Buttler, Andre Russell and Sean Abbott and have looked the stronger for it. Laurie Evans' sensational hitting against Spirit was personification of their confidence.

Probable XI: Salt, Evans, Madsen, Walter, Stubbs, Turner, Lammonby, Hartley, Gleeson, Little Parkinson

Pitch report

The scores at Lord's this season read: 139-122-156-160. The last two were won by the side batting first. The 160 was conceded by Originals in a heavy defeat at the start of the season. They're a different team now. Rockets have a run rate of 8.2 with the bat and Originals 8.1 in the group stage. It looks like an overs play on the par line. Originals 189 was trumped by Rockets' 193 in the previous meet.

How to play

Rockets are 1.774/5 with Originals 2.265/4. The latter has to be the value considering Rockets have lost an overseas star. Originals are crushing everything put in front of them at the moment. Pre-series we advised a back-to-lay at 8.207/1 on the outright and we'll convert that now into a win only selection. If you missed that then Originals are clear value. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Dawid Malan hit 98 off 44 balls in the previous head-to-head for Rockets. He is 5/2 to top score. Alex Hales is the same. Daniel Sams could well bat as high as No 4 so the 11/1 with Sportsbook is value. He is more than handy with the willow. For Originals, Evans is 5/1. Ashton Tuner is eyecatching at 12/1. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.