Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

Saturday 13 August, 14.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Originals should have Ollie Robinson available after playing for England Lions against South Africa. They could do with his accuracy given some expensive shows from their bowlers in two defeats so far.

Possible XI: Buttler, Salt, Madsen, Evans, Walter, Russell, Stubbs, Abbott, Hartley, Klaasen, Parkinson

Rockets are two from two. They might welcome back Rashid Khan from Afghanistan duty although it would take a fast turnaround given he played on Friday. Tabraiz Shamsi plays if not. This is likely to be Joe Root's last game before joining up with England.

Possible XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Root, Gregory, Patel, Rashid, Wood, Sams, Fletcher

Pitch report

The Old Trafford surface, as you would expect, looked pretty good for batting when Originals posted 161 against Superchargers. It was not enough as Superchargers coasted home. There was grip and purchase for those who bowled pace-off. With the surface holding up well, Sportsbook are likely to see business at 13/10 and 5/2 respectively for both teams to score 150 and 160. Bet the Sportsbook odds here

How to play

Originals are 2.0621/20 with Rockets 1.875/6. We're prepared to give the hosts another chance with local knowledge important. They must apply it, though, and that could mean finding room for another spinner in the shape of Calvin Harrison. Their middle-order bristles with power and they must surely do better after being rolled for 108 against Spirit. Bet the match odds here

How to play

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is a standout price at 8/1 considering he batted at No 3 last time for Rockets. For Originals, power-hitters Andre Russell and Paul Walter catch the eye at 13/1 and 11/1 respectively. They could be ones to follow at double the price in-play. Jos Buttler is boosted to 5/2. Bet the Sportsbook odds here

Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix

Saturday 13 August, 18.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

To follow...