Southern Brave v London Spirit

Friday 12 August, 18.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Team news

Brave are still without Craig Overton who is with England Lions. Surrey pacer Gus Atkinson has been signed as a short-term replacement. Tymal Mills is fit again Quinton de Kock, James Vince and Marcus Stoinis form a fearsome front three with the bat.



Possible XI: De Kock, Vince, Stoinis, Davies, David, Whiteley, Fuller, Garton, Jordan, Lintott, Mills

Spirit are also denied the services of a key man. Dan Lawrence is with England Lions, too. The result is a berth for Ravi Bopara, who is rather hiding down at No 7. Jordan Thompson picked up the man of the match award against Originals and offers them superb balance.



Possible XI: Crawley, Rossington, Maxwell, Morgan, Pollard, Thompson, Bopara, Dawson, Wood, Ellis, Crane

Pitch report

The Ageas Bowl has the lowest runs rate of The Hundred venues in T20 in the last five years. In the first match this term Welsh Fire managed only 107, making it look like a minefield. Brave in reply got full value for their shots, though. It's probably not an overs game because of history. We would expect the runs line to settle in the mid 150s. Both teams to score 140 at 5/6 with Sportsbook has appeal. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

How to play

Brave, the champs, suffered a bruising defeat by Birmingham Phoenix last time out. They have one win and one loss to their name. It's not a good time, then, to be meeting Spirit who are the surprise package. They have won both of their matches and deserve more respect than the 2.1211/10. They should be capable of flipping the odds.

Tops value

Adam Rossington is chunky at 10/3 given he opens for Spirit. Kieron Pollard is a strong in-play option given his hitting ability. He's 11/2 but we could get 12/1. For Brave, De Kock, Stoinis and Vince are 16/5, 10/2 and 3/1 respectively. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.