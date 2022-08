Trent Rockets v London Spirit

Saturday 20 August, 19:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Rockets could welcome back Rashid Khan after Afghanistan's white-ball contests with Ireland. Daniel Sams has been promoted up the order after a top-bat success.

Possible XI: Hales, Malan, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Sams, Gregory, Moores, Rashid, Patel, Wood, Cook

Spirit have lost Glenn Maxwell but Josh Inglis is a more than adequate replacement. Maxwell struck at 150 but Inglis can slot in as opener in the absence of Zak Crawley.

Possible XI: Inglis, Rossington, Bell-Drummond, Lawrence, Morgan, Pollard, Dawson, Thompson, Ellis, Crane Wheal

Pitch report

Scores in the 140s and 180s so far make Trent Bridge tricky to call. Previously there was grip and spin for the tweakers and Oval's lack of spin possibly cost them when Rockets amassed 185. The loss of Maxwell therefore could trouble Spirit if they pick only Mason Crane. Rockets batting first could challenge 160. Bet the runs here.

How to play

Samit Patel and Rashid Khan in tandem for Rockets could make all the difference here so the 1.8910/11 could be about right for a first defeat for Spirit. We would want Rockets batting first, though, as scoreboard pressure and pace off is important. Bet the match odds here.

Tops value

Kieron Pollard is striking at a massive 179. So he is a solid in-play option for top bat for Spirit. He won't need long to catch up. Sportsbook go 9/1 so we're looking for about 14s to get involved. Sams is big at 356s considering he batted at No 5 last time. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.