Australia need big win for net run rate

Maxwell and Stoinis could be promoted

Little underrated at 10/3



Australia v Ireland

Monday 1 31 October, 08:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Australia could stumble across a solution to their personnel issues in their quest for fast wins to improve their net run rate. Aaron Finch may step away from the opening roles with Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis promoted. Both have opened in the Bash.

There may also be a chance that Mitchell Marsh is pushed further down, too. Whether the Aussies make these changes for this clash remains to be seen. They may prefer to gamble on waiting until the Afghanistan match. Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa could be available again following Covid.

One option is to drop the pricey Pat Cummins and pick Cameron Green, who can open.

Possible XI: Warner, Maxwell, Stoinis, M Marsh, Wade, Finch, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

Ireland were denied the chance to get two points off Afghanistan in another washout. Their hopes of a semi berth after fading despite the sensational win over England.

Fionn Hand, the pacer all-rounder, has been preferred to spin all-rounder Simi Singh as tweakers continue to take something of a pounding.

Probable XI: Stirling, Balbirnie, Tucker, Tector, Campher, Dockrell, Delany, Adair, McCarthy, Hand, Little

Pitch report

Nine of the last 21 games at the venue have seen first-innings score of 160 or more. Ten were won by the side batting second. Bangladesh made 150 against a strong Zimbabwe bowling unit. One suspects it's a f;latter wicket than that. Australia for 190 or more could be around 3.505/2. They have to go for it. No rain is forecast.

How to play

Australia are 1.081/12 with Ireland 12.5. It will be very interesting to see whether Australia have the nerve to be gung-ho from the off. It is the Australian way to be confident-enough to do so.

That could let Ireland in for cheap wickets bowling first. But we'd rather they batted first and looked for that 160 mark. That offers up an opportunity with those cheap wickets in a chase. We're looking for around 5.04/1.

Tops value

David Warner hasn't got going yet and the Sportsbook boosted 23/10 has appeal, not least because he is guraranteed to retain his opening berth. But we'll have a nibble on Maxwell and Stoinis, too at 11/2 and 15/2 respectively. Paul Stirling has been boosted for 16/5 top Ireland bat. Josh Little is surprisingly chunky at 10/3 for top Ireland bowler.