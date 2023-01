M&M need to fire for Sharjah

Clear blueprint for Joburg success

Get ready for runs at The Wanderers

Sharjah Warriors v MI Emirates

Tuesday 17 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Sharjah have lost two out of two. The problem appears to be Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali. They have misfired twice. If one comes off, they at least set a more challenging target for Desert Vipers in their latest outing. Joe Denly is not a great selection and we'd rather see Paul Walter blasting.

Othe other defeats was against Emirates. Home hero Muhammad Waseem produced a sensational knock to bolstee the UAE. But we're not enamoured with this squad. It's a bit of a dad's army with Kieron Pollard leading but not at his best anymore.

Possible Sharjah XI: Gurbaz, Lewis, Malan, Moeen, Kohler-Cadmore, Denly, Nabi, Woakes, Siddique, Naveen, Maeiyappan

Possible Emirates XI: Smeed, Waseem, Fletcher, Pooran, Pollard, Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Boult, Tahir, Farooqi, Zahoor

How to play

Mumbai could well go off in the 1.705/7 region for this one. But because this is at Sharjah we don't rely on a toss bias, that strategy is reserved for Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

We are fond of going overs on the par line, though, and with Sharjah's bowling already under pressure a play at overs 167.5 with Emirates batting first is a possibility.

Joburg Super Kings v Pretoria Capitals

Tuesday 17 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

After amassing 190 in a win over Durban in the opener, Joburg's batting has flopped. They recorded 81 all out against Paarl and were then restricted to 105 against Cape Town. Apart from swapping out George Garton for Lewis Gregory they have few options to remedy the issue.

Pretoria have no such worries. They have won twice batting first, notching 193 and 216. Phil Salt and Will Jacks have produced excellent knocks. Kusal Mendis may need to wait to make the XI.

Possible Joburg XI: Malan, Hendricks, Du Plessis, Verreyenne, Du plooy, Ferreira, Shepherd, Garton, Joseph, Coetzee, Phangiso

Possible Pretoria XI: Salt, Jacks, Rossouw, de Bruyn, Neesham, Dadswell, Parnell, Pretorius, Bosch, Rashid, Nortje

How to play

This will be the first game at The Wanderers and on a road Joburg's batting worries can vanish. They're set up as a bowling unit in an effort to keep scores down at their home ground. They could hit back here at chunky odds against - possibly 2.305/4.

There is a blueprint for success (and trading strategy). With a toss bias, you bat first and target 190. That is the average winning score. The average first-innings score is 179. It may be safer to go with the early trends and bet over Pretoria runs at 2.01/1 for 170.