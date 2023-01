Archer coiuld return for MI Cape Town

Vipers may be batter short

Take the chaser in Dubai

MI Cape Town v Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Wednesday 18 January, 11:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Cape Town were beaten by Sunrisers last time out. It was the first shock of the tournament. In term's of Cape Town's balance, it perhaps wasn't that surprising. We're really not sure Sam Curran is a No 5, even though he's extremely talented. Jofra Archer could return.

Probable XI: Brevis, Rickleton, Roelofsen, Van der Dussen, S Curran, Linde, Smith, Potgieter, Rashid Khan, Archer, Rabada

Sunrisers won thanks to Aiden Markram's brilliance. If they're not to become a one-man team Truistan Stubbs and Marco Jansen need to be big performers. Adam Rossington came in to open alonmgside JJ Smuts. Could Jansen be promoted down the line if the opening combo continues to misfire?

Probable XI: Rossington, JJ Smuts, Erwee, Markram, Stubbs, Cox, Jansen, Fuller, van der Merwe, Magala, Baartman

How to play

Cape Town are 1.584/7 with Sunrisers 2.1211/10, expected to drift further once the market matures. They'll probably fo off at about 2.506/4. There's a slight bias batting second at Newlands so if you're a Sunrisers bettor that's the way to go. Do bear in mind, however, that they may be bigger at the break. The average score to win batting first is 174 - that is probably the key stat in-play.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers

Wednesday 18 January, 11:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

The Knight Riders have lost their first two to Giants and Capitals respectovely. They have been heavy beatings. They should be able to include Dhananjaya de Silva.

Vipers are one win from one. They produced a dominant display to win by seven wickets against the Warriors. Wanindu Hasaranga could be available after Sri Lanka's tour of India finished.

Possible Knight Riders XI: Stirling, Ingram, Dhananjaya, Eusthuizen, Hosein, Russell, Narine, Farid, Rampaul, Matiullah

Possible Vipers XI: Hales, Mustafa, Munro, Billings, Rutherford, Howell, T Curran, Wanindu, Mills, Naseer, Atkinson

How to play

Vipers are probably the superior team in terms of smarts. They are an outlier in the tournament because they are not owned by an IPL team and have a data-heavy approach.

However, it is hard not to come to the conclusion they are at least one specialist batter short. They could include Adam Lyth and bat Rohan Mustafa in the middle order.

The match odds market is shaping up to be a choice affair. We are aware of the toss bias at Dubai and will make our decision on who we follow after the toss.

Akeal Hosein batted at No 5 last time for Knight Riders. A bonkers decision, of course, consideirng Andre Russell was still in the hutch. But Sportsbook's 19/1 may be worth taking. Alex Hales, with an ubeaten 83 last time, is boosted to 13/5 for top Vipers bat