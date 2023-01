Rossouw leaves Thunder

Bat could dominate

Cutting a bet at 18/1

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

Sunday 25 September, 00:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Alex Hales is expected to play his final game of the season for a Thunder team which has won their last four. It's an admirable effort considering they have lost a trio of stars in the Sanghas and Faz Farooqi for the majority.

Rilee Rossouw has departed with Sam Whiteman a possible replacement. David Warner will soften the blow of losing their two star batters. Daniel Sams returns to the squad after missing the win over Perth Scorchers. He could replace Nathan McAndrew or Brendan Doggett.

Probable XI: Hales, Gilkes, O Davies, Ross, Cutting, Whiteman, J Davies, Sams, McAndrew, Green, Usman,

James Vince won Sixers the game against Melbourne Stars with an excellent batting show. He plays his last game before departure. Chris Jordan will also leave.

Steve O'Keefe and Kurtis Paterson are both available for selection. Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon could join up once the South Africa Test is finished.

Probable XI: Vince, Philippe, Hughes, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Drwashuis, O'Keefe, Bird

Pitch report

Before this season there were six first-dig scores of 160 or more in nine at the Showground. In two games this term we've had Strikers making 139 and then bowling out Thunder for 15 and the hosts chasing 121 inside 12 overs.

The long-term bias favours the bat and both these teams are stronger with the willow. With no rain forecast we could have 170 or 180 busted in first-innings. We also note Sportsbook going 7/2 that both teams make 170.

How to play

There's little to choose between these two on the match odds. Thunder are marginal outsiders at 2.0621/20 with Sixers 1.9310/11. That's probably about right given the form this term.

Historically, we'd be keen on Sixers because man for man they are superior. However, they have been pricey with the ball this season and have put themselves under pressure once too often in a chase for our liking.

With bat set to dominate we expect the team batting first to use scoreboard pressure to their advantage. That means whoever bats first could be 1.501/2 at the break.

Tops value

Josh Philippe and Hales are boosted to 10/3 and 13/5 respectively for top Sixers and Thunder bat by Sportsbook. But the value is in working out Thunder's possible batting order. Ben Cutting could bat a spot higher so the 18/1 is a pick. We also have to be aware that Daniel Sams could be used at No 3. Sportsbook go 6/1.