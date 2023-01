Warner 12/5 for top bat

Thunder have beaten Perth this term

Visitors rely on Inglis

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers

Friday 13 January, 07:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

David Warner should be available for Thunder, which will soften the blow of losing Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw. Thunder brought in Same Whiteman to bat at No 3 against Sixers. He did okay but his team-mates did not in a severe beating.

Probable XI: Warner, Gilkes, Whiteman, O Davies, Ross, Sams, Cutting, McAndrew, Green, Doggett, Qadir

Scorchers are top of the table and remain a curious side. They haven't had an opening partnership worthy of the name and are hugely reliant on Josh Inglis in the middle order. One suspects they could get rolled soon.

They outclassed Heat last time out for their seventh win in nine. Jhye Richardson may not play again this season with a hamstring injury.

Probable XI: Eskinazi, Bancroft, Hardie, Inglis, Turner, Hobson, A Agar, Kelly, Tye, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou

Pitch report

There have been low scores at the Showground in first-innings this season of 139, 122, 131. Not to mention Thunder's 15 all out against Strikers. Previously six from nine had seen 160 or more busted. Given the unpredictable nature of the surface the runs markets may be best left alone.

How to play

Thunder are 2.285/4 with Scorchers 1.774/5. The hosts are far from a shabby trade here because of the previous meeting between the sides.

It was won by Thunder. Crucially, they did so without contributions from Hales and Rossouw, who both recorded ducks. Perth's Richardson took two wickets in a challenging chase of 143.

With Warner involved, Thunder can flip the odds although the key may be removing Inglis cheaply, just as they did in the head-to-head.

Tops value

Warner gets a 12/5 quote from Sportsbook with Whiteman at 9/2 on the top Thunder bat market. Ollie Davies, man of the match in the previous meeting, is 4/1. Sportsbook go 9/1 that both Warner and Perth opener Cameron Bancroft hit two sixes.