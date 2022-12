Thunder have all-round edge

Concerns remain about Strikers batting

Hales a pick for top bat

Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers

Friday 16 December, 09:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Thunder squeezed home against Stars in the opener. They probably should have lost had Joe Clarke not missed the ball of the final delivery in a chase of just 122. A tick for Thunder bowling, then, but not their batters.

Still, there's a lot to like about Thunder at present with a well-balanced squad. The likes of Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw should ensure there are no runscoring fears until they depart in January. It would be a surprise if Ben Cutting didn't come back into the XI.

Probable XI: Gilkes, Hales, Rossouw, J Sangha, Ross, Cutting, Sams, Green, Sandhu, Farooqi, Doggett

Strikers produced a strong performance to beat last year's runners-up, the Sydney Sixers, in their first match. It was an all-round display.

Most impressive was the batting. Considered by far their weakest suit they managed to post 184 with Matt Short in fine fettle. Short may have to carry this batting, though, until reinforcements arrive (Alex Carey and Travis Head) in January.

Probable XI: Weatherald, Short, Lynn, Hose, de Grandhomme, Rashid, Nielsen, Kelly, W Agar, Thornton, Siddle

Pitch report

Thunder smashed 172 against Strikers at the Showground in January. It was the sixth score of 160 or more in the previous nine first digs which were not rain affected. There is rain and cloud around, though, so it may be a wait-and-see approach. We would expect if all is clear going over in the mid 160s may work.

How to play

Thunder are the stronger of the two teams for our money so if this transpires to be a choice affair (as it appears it will be this early on) then they rate a fair wager. We have great respect for Strikers bowling but in a chase of 170 or more it would take a big batting effort with the talent, or rather lack of it, they have to get up.

Tops value

Matt Gilkes topped with 93 from 57 in the fixture mentioned. Sportsbook go 4/1 he tops again for Thunder. Hales has been boosted to 11/4. He strikes at 159 at the ground and now could be the time to get involved. For Strikers, Short is 3/1 and he has little to beat. Rashid Khan is 13/5 for most Strikers wickets.