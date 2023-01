Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

Saturday 21 January, 08:05

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

The Sixers are guaranteed a top-two finish. Whether they drop off considering the job is almost done remains to be seen. Perhaps Steve Smith's and Nathan Lyon's arrivals keeps them on their toes. Smith biffed a ton last time out against Strikers to suggest he has what it takes in this format after all.

Probable XI: Philippe, Smith, Patterson, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Lyon

Thunder are back in the hunt after their bowlers did good work against Melbourne Renegades. Usman Qadir and Chris Green combined to take four wickets for 44 between them.

Matthew Gilkes guided the chase (143) brilliantly although concerns continue to grow about David Warner's contribution. He failed again.

Probable XI: Gilkes, Warner, Davies, Ross, Nikitaras, Sams, Cutting, McAndrew, Green, Dogget, Qadir.

Pitch report

There has not been a first-innings score of more than 151 at the SCG this season. Overs is not a justified play. There has been grip for spinners. Sixers could well be worth taking on batting first with a par line in the mid 160s.

How to play

The Green-Qadir axis is Thunder's best hope of causing an upset in this one. And what an upset. Thunder at an expected 2.407/5 would be one of the biggest match odds winners of the tournament so far.

There is form. Green and Qadir combined nicely in the previous meeting. Green took two wickets and the pair went for 51 off their eight. Thunder just didn't have the runs to play with.

A trade, then, is in the offing if Thunder can bat first, go well and then try to use some spin and scoreboard pressure to come favourites.

Tops value

Smith and Warner are 11/2 to both score 30 runs or more. Smith is 12/5 for top Sixers bat and Warner, who loves the SCG, is 12/5. The pair are 10/11 for over 24.5 and over 23.5 respectively.