Smith returns for Sixers

Close afair expected

SCG track tricky to call

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers

Sunday 15 January, 08:15

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon bolster the Sixers squad at just the right time. Ordinarily in Smith's case we'd be quite down about his prospects in the format but this is such a weak competition that he should be a more than adequate replacement for James Vince.

Probable XI: Philippe, Patterson, Smith, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Bird, Lyon

Scorchers have won their last three, duffing up weak opposition in Heat (twice) and Thunder. They have not missed Jhye Richardson who is likely to be on the sidelines with a hamstring injury for a while yet. The Thunder win was notable for, finally, an opening partnership of worth.

Probable XI: Eskinazi, Bancroft, Hardie, Inglis, Turner, Hobson, Kelly, A Agar, Tye, Behrendorff, Hatzoglou

Pitch report

The SCG pitch has been tricky to call. The 137 in 14 overs right at the start of the tournament suggested the road we're used to. Subsequent scores of 150 and 149 ahve checked confidence.

Perth score at 8.5 an over and concede at 7.4. Sixers are bang on at eight over with bat or ball. An unders play on a mid-range par line with Sixers batting first is the stats wager. The weather forecast is good.

How to play

Sixers are 2.166/5 with Perth 1.855/6. We strongly believe Sixers are the better balanced side but Scorchers have won the last five.

It could be time for that sequence to end. Perth still appear to be reliant on Josh Inglis and with Sixers bowling strengthened, they might be able to wrestle control in the middle-order.

In short, this is probably a choice affair and Sixers are far from a mug bet at odds-against. These are the best two side in it and will probably meet again in the final.

Tops value

Smith gets a 16/5 quote to top score for Sixers. The reliable Inglis comes in at the same price for Perth. Dan Christian is almost always eye-catching at 12s. And we note the 25s on Hayden Kerr in case the Scorchers attack can get amongst them as they did in the last meeting.