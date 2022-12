Shaun Marsh returns for Renegades

O'Keefe an injury doubt

Patterson boosted for top bat

Sydney Sixers Melbourne Renegades

Wednesday 28 December, 08:15

Team news

Sixers have won well twice in a row and are beginning to motor. Moises Henrqiues was the architect of success over the Stars in a tricky chase.

The squad is unchanged. Steve O'Keefe is an injury doubt with a hamstring problem. Izharulhaq Naveed could come in. Chris Jordan remains unavailable.

Probable XI: Philippe, Patterson, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Bird, O'Keefe/Naveed, Bird

Renegades are getting players back at the right time after Andre Russell's departure. Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb and Kane Richardson have been added to the squad.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper and Jack Prestwidge have been omitted from the previous squad. Mackensize Harvey could lose his spot to Handscomb.

Possible XI: Guptill, Maddinson, S Marsh, Finch, Wells, Handscomb, Akeal, Sutherland, Richardson, Rogers, Mujeeb

Pitch report

Stars' score of 150 did not bolster the SCG's reputation as strong runscoring ground. In a rain-affected clash Sixers went at 9.7 an over in the first dig against Hobart. In the previous 15 matches at the SCG more than 160 has been busted in the first dig 10 times. Sixers could be a play to go over 165.5 first-innings runs. Both teams to score 160 is 5/2 with Sportsbook.

How to play

Sixers are 1.774/5 with Renegades 2.3411/8. This is the Renegades' biggest test of the season following a strong start.

Renegades' wins have come over Heat (twice) and Thunder. They are to be commended for already winning more games than they did last term but it is fair that the jury is out.

They have enough quality to flip these odds if they get to bat first. The return of Marsh is a major boost while Guptill's flat-track bully reputation suits this venue and tournament.

Tops value

Marsh has been boosted to 3/1 to top score for renegades with Sportsbook. Kurtis Patterson is afforded the same treatement to 16/5 for Sixers. Middle-order for each team respectivly are Jono Wells at 15/2 and Dan Christian at 13s. Hayden Kerr should probably be shorter than 30/1 for Sixers, too.