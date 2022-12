Sixers can come good

Big runs batting first

Wade 7/2 for third top bat

Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

Thursday 22 December, 08:10

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Sixers are in unfamiliar territory. They have lost two on the spin and not looked like getting a win. Defeats by 51 and 38 runs respectively against Strikers and Scorchers is not the start this talented squad should be recording.

They pick from the same squad. Whether they pair Afghan bowling pair Naveen and Naveed remains to be seen because they may need extra batting depth.

Probable XI: Patterson, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Christian, Kerr, Abbott, Bird, Naveen, Naveed

Hobart enjoyed a tight win over Perth last time out to begin to justify tourny favourite status. They held their nerve defending 172.

They were indebted to a Tim David special for getting them such a target. Matthew Wade has been Mr Reliable so far and they need others to step up with the bat. Leggie Will Parker has replaced Billy Stanlake in the squad.

Probable XI: Short, McDermott, Wade, Shadab, David, Neesham, Asid, Paris, Dooley, Ellis, Meredith

Pitch report

In the last 15 matches at the SCG more than 160 has been busted in first dig. It's reliably good for batters. And big runs could be offing. In four of them 200 or more was posted. One of them was by Hobart last December.

We could be looking at around 3.55/2 for 180 or more and 200 or more at 4.57/2 on the first-innings market. No rain is forecast. Both teams to score 160 is 12/5 with Sportsbook although do bear in mind that the side bating first has tended to dominate.

How to play

Sixers are 2.26/5 with Hobart 1.84/5. It's one of the biggest prices for the Sixers in a home game for years. And it's worth betting them that they produce.

Man for man Sixers are a better unit. They just have to put a performance together and remind themselves of their pedigree. Batting first could give them the boost they need on a flat one.

Tops value

If the Sixers batting is to flop again prices of 9/1 Dan Christian and 50/1 Sean Abbott about top scoring have appeal. For Hobart, Wade has won twice and is 7/2 for the hat-trick. He top scored with 93 in that mammoth total at the SCG a year ago.