South Africa heavy favourites at 1.53 8/15 on Exchange

Ngidi stands out at 7/2 to be top bowler

South Africa v West Indies

Tuesday 28 March, 17.00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

South Africa made a world-record chase in Centurion in a world-record run glut. Quinton de Kock's 44-ball 100 was the star of the show.

Still, the purists will have noted how he slowed down as he approached the milestone, a dangerous move considering they were going after 259.

Lungi Ngidi could finally get a game. South Africa have a habit of rotating their pacers so Sisanda Magala could miss out.

Possible XI: De Kock, Hendricks, Rossouw, Miller, Markram, Klaasen, Jansen, Parnel, Rabada, Shamsi, Ngidi

One has to feel for Johnson Charles. The West Indies No 3 blitzed 118 off 46 and didn't take the player of the match award or finish on the winning team.

Alzarri Joseph may come back into contention after a rest, likewise spinner Yannic Cariah. Shamarh Brooks is a possibility with the bat, potentially repalcing Brandon King with Charles moving to opener.

Possible XI: Mayers, Charles, Brooks, Pooran, Powell, Shepherd, Smith, Reifer, Holder, Akeal, Joseph

Pitch report

The Wanderers at Jo'burg has a reputation for runs and many will be expecting the demolition of bowling units to continue. Be careful, though, because it's certainly not as flat as Centurion.

For example, four of the last eight in the first dig have been under 165. The 'both teams to score' markets are getting very short indeed. For 170 it's no better than 4/7.

How to play

As impressive as West Indies were with the bat and as notable as their in-play cut to odds-on was, it shouldn't be missed that they were hugely profligate. If they can't win defending 259...

Still, they have the gumption with one discipline (the bat) to trade shorter than 2.8415/8. Whether they have the courage to go big twice remains to be seen.

South Africa to win and both teams to score 170 is 10/11 with Sportsbook and that might be the best option.

Tops value

De Kock has been boosted to 3/1 with Sportsbook for top South Africa bat. Charles is 4/1. For top match bat the pair are 4/1 and 9/1 respectively. A century to be scored in first dig is 11/1.

We note prices on Heinrich Klaasen of 7/1 and Aiden Markram at 5/1 for top SA bat in terms of pure ability.

The best wager may be for wickets. Ngidi is a go-to on the top South Africa bowler market with an extraordinary win rate and he should be far shorter than 7/2.