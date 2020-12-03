South Africa v England First ODI Tips: Hosts can dazzle under lights

South Africa v England

Friday 4 December 11.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

South Africa suited

South Africa will be happier to be playing ODI rather than T20 where their lack of power and aggression counts against them. A slightly more nuanced version should play to their strengths.

Indeed, they are unbeaten in their last five series at home. In February they beat Australia 3-0, following on from a 1-1 draw with England.

They do still struggle for balance, though and they will wrestle with an extra batter or an extra bowler, probably the latter after injury ruled out Kagiso Rabada. JJ Smuts' strong form from No 3 against Australia could allow them to squeeze in an extra all-rounder. There is no Faf Du Plessis.

Possible XI J Malan, De Kock, Bavuma, Smuts, Klaasen, K Verreyene Phehlukwayo, Linde, Shamsi, Nortje, Ngidi

No Stokes

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and the irrepressible Dawid Malan have gone home. Stokes's absence gives England a South Africa-style issue with a sixth bowler. Does Joe Root, returning to the team, fill in?

One would hope so for the sake of Sam Billings, who has finally taken his chance and put together a sequence of scores. It would be harsh if he was dropped for Lewis Gregory.

Chris Woakes will be the leader of an attack which could comprise one of Mark Wood or Olly Stone. Wood has been chomping at the bit to get a game but England are keen to see how Stone goes after impressing in warm-ups.

Possible XI Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan, Buttler, Billings, Moeen, Woakes, T Curran, Rashid, Stone

Pitch report

The famous Cape Town toss bias under lights. Newlands is home to one of the biggest toss biases in world cricket with just shy of 74% of matches under the beams are won by the side batting first. Such a hefty number shouldn't be ignored. Still, South Africa did chase and win in these conditions against England in February. And with ease, knocking off the required 258 with seven wickets in hand. Previous to that totals of 240 and 225 were not enough batting first. The RPO is 5.7 in the last six matches (5 years). So 300 is the target. We are not expecting a dramatic chase with that no the board whoever gets it.

South Africa to defend

It is 1.501/2 England playing 2.942/1 South Africa. Clearly with the toss bias involved here our strategy is clear. We back South Africa batting first, expecting a cut to no shorter than 2.707/4.

We'd even be expecting England to be marginal favourites at the break - probably 1.9010/11 - within the bracket of 300-310. So there is that option if you want a guaranteed South Africa score.

In other conditions, we would expect England to come out on top but the home attack of Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje could well be lethal and make all the difference. Rabada's loss looks like a blow but they bashed Australia without him. No rain is forecast

Tops value

Sportsbook have boosted Quinton de Kock's top SA bat price from 11/4 to 10/3. Faf Du Plessis is also 10/3. We note Heinrich Klaasen's price of 7/1 Jonny Bairstow, excellent in the T20s, is boosted to 7/2. That will have big appeal considering the struggles of his opening partner Jason Roy.

With the ball, Lungi Ngidi looks to be a standout at 7/2 third favourite for top SA bowler. Stone, a similar style of gung-ho pacer, is 9/2 for top England wicket-taker.

