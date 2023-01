Sharjah Warriors v Dubai Capitals

Thursday 26 January, 14:00

TV: Live on BT Sports

Team news

Sharjah Warriors have won their last two. Last time out they defeated leaders Gulf Giants in arguably the best performance on the competition. They somehow defended 151 with ease even though the toss bias was against them.

However, they have lost Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes to England duty. Evin Lewis, Mark Deyal and Paul Walter could come in. The game probably comes too soon for Marcus Stoinis.

Possible XI: Gurbaz, Kohler-Cadmore, E Lewis, Deyal, Denly, Nabi, Walter, Ahmad, Siddique, Jawadullah, Naveen

Dubai Capitals are second bottom but got a much-needed win against Mumbai Emirates. They just about held on with 222 on the board in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing how easy it can be to chase.

Joe Root remains with the DC and that's good news considering his form has picked up for this Dad's Army.

Possible XI: Uthappa, Root, Powell, Y Pathan, Lawrence, Shanaka, Karunarate, Mujeeb, Akif, Klaasen, Luqman

Pitch report

There's no significant toss bias in Sharjah but we keep a keen eye on the surfaces. We're only two games in and we're aware that things could start to slow up and get stodgy. That would assist Dubai who have been expensive. Their bowling run rate is more than nine an over. So if you're going to play overs, make sure it's Sharjah batting first. Sportsbook go 5/6 that Sharjah bust 160.5 or more.

How to play

Sharjah are 1.9110/11 with Dubai 2.0421/20. Ordinarily we'd be keen on the Warriors but with squad changes afoot they may need time to adjust. Capitals might just be beginning to find some batting rhythm at least.

Tops value

Deyal and Paul Walter have appeal at 7/1 and 11/1 for top Sharjah bat because it's possible that either could be promoted up the order for Malan or Moeen. Dasun Shanaka is a standout price for DC at 10/1.