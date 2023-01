Advantage to batting first in MI v DSG

MI Cape Town v Durban Super Giants

Friday 13 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Mumbai powered past Paarl in the opener and the tournament favourites will be hard to stop. Jofra Archer was a surprise starter. He could be rested with Kagiso Rabada or Beuran Hendricks likely to be available. How about that for a replacement? If not Olly Stone may miss out for the former.

Possible XI: Brevis, Rickleton, Roelofsen, Van der Dussen, Curran, Potgieter, Linde, Rashid Khan, D Jansen, Archer, Rabada

Durban Super Giants' lack of batting power came home to roost in game one when they came up short in a chase against Joburg. It was a surprise Matt Breetzke wasn't trusted to hit with Jason Holder and Dwaine Pretorius batting ahead of him. Reece Topley may come in to add much-needed pace.

Possible XI: Mayers, De Kock, Klaasen, Mulder, Breetzke, Holder, D Pretorius, Paul, Subrayen, Maharaj, Topley

Pitch report

Paarl were well below the average score of 165 and even further behind the average winning score of 174. There is an advantage to batting first and going hard over a longer study period. Cape Town should bust 170 batting first.

How to play

Cape Town are 1.584/7. That's probably too short given we've just had one game. The question is: are Durban 2.68/5 to hit that average winning score? Possibly not. Batting first Durban should merit a trade to a choice affair.

Tops value

Dewald Brevis and Quinton de Kock have been boosted to 15/8 and 12/5 rspectively for top Cape Town and Durban bats. If Mumbai make a strong start, Sam Curran is liekly to be promoted. That means Rassie van der Dussen is delayed to the crease. However, in other circumstances rassie should bat at Nos 3 or 4. In short, he's not an 8/1 shot with Sportsbook.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Pretoria Capitals

Saturday 14 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

