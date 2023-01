Close contest expected in Port Elizabeth

Markram a bet at 16/5

Do the Baartman at 7/2

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Pretoria Capitals

Thursday 12 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Sunrisers are expected to struggle because they lack big names. Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen hold it altogether. They need Ottniel Baartman, Sisanda Magala and Junaid Dawood to reproduce domestic form.

Possible XI: Erwee, Rossington, Markram, Stubbs, Abell, Smuts, Cox, Jansen, Junaid, Baartman, Magala

Wayne Parnell leads the Capitals. They are reliant on Rilee Rossouw with the bat. Anrich Nortje leads the attack and Adil Rashid is crucial. Ethan Bosch is a home pacer to watch out for.

Possible XI: Delport, Salt, Rossouw, Jacks, De Bruyn, Neesham, Parnell, Adil Rashid, M Pretorius, E Bosch, Nortje

Pitch report

We're looking at an average first-innings score of 152 at St George's Park. If we can go under the par line in the mid 160s all the better. We'll still take lows 160s, though. That will be the target for the side batting first and that is an average wining score.

How to play

Sunrisers are 2.206/5. We're tempted by that. Perhaps when the market matures we might get closer to 2.407/5. There's little to choose between the teams and, man for man, they may even have the edge.

Tops value

Baartman has the best strike rate of his team-mates in the last 12 months in doemstic T20. He takes a wicket every 14.5 balls. Sportsbook make him an outsider at 7/2 Staying with bowlers, it's between Shaun van Berg and Ethan Bosch for top Pretoria bowler. Van berg took a wicket every 13.5 balls and Bosch 14.5. Neither should be as big as 5s.

With the bat, Markram is Mr Reliable on these markets for South Africa so we're enamoured with the 16/5 that he top scores for Sunrisers.

Paarl Royals v Joburg Super Giants

Friday 13 January, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

