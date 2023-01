MI Cape Town have best squad

Joburg Super Giants can challenge

Durban could be a disaster

Squad Ziyaad Abrahams, Jofra Archer, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Rashid Khan, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Waqar Salamkheil, Odean Smith, Olly Stone, Rassie van der Dussen

Possible XI Brevis, Roelofsen, Livingstone, Van der Dussen, O Smith, Curran D Jansen, Rashid, Rabada, Hendricks

Verdict Each franchise has the same amount of cash to spend. But quite how Cape Town have managed to build such a varied squad of depth is quite something. They will take some stopping and have the luxury of using Jofra Archer as a shock bowler for a a handful of games. It seems inconceivable that they don't make the last four by which time they'll be signfiicantly shorter.

Squad Ferisco Adams, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe, Obed McCoy, Imraan Manack, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Roy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf

Possible XI Buttler, Roy, van Buuren, Miller, Vilas, Morgan, Jones, Phehlukwayo, Simmonds, Shamsi, Ngidi

Verdict This lot are not for us on the outright at the prices. There are doubts about the longeveity of probable starters like Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Dane Vilas witht he bat. They're not too shabby with the ball, however. Lungi Ngidi will take wickets but will be expensive, Evan Jones and Andile Phehlukwayo are solid all-rounders and Tabraiz Shamsi a class act. They should be competitive

Squad Kyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Johnson Charles, Quinton de Kock, Akila Dhananjaya, Simon Harmer, Jason Holder, Christian Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dilshan Madushanka, Junior Dala

Possible XI De Kock, Charles, Mayers, Breetzke, Klaasen, Pretorius, Mulder, Subrayen, Maharaj, Harmer, Topley

Verdict Durban play at the bowler-friendly Kingsmead. So the home team need to be fortified with batting ability. Odd then that they appear to be at least two quality batters shy. Much depends on Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers performing in unfamiliar conditions. They could struggle to make the last four.

Squad Eathan Bosch, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Cameron Delport, Daryn Dupavillon, Will Jacks, Josh Little, Marco Marais, Kusal Mendis, Senuran Muthusamy, Jimmy Neesham, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Shaun von Berg

Possible XI Delport, Salt/Kusal, Rossouw, Jacks, De Bruyn, Neesham, Parnell, Adil Rashid, M Pretorius, E Bosch, Nortje

Verdict Rilee Rossouw may be the best No 3 in the tournament. And Anrich Nortje one of the best pacers. Eathan Bosch will go under the radar one suspects. Otherwise it's quite hard to get excited about this line-up. Wayne Parnell as captain is an interesting decision. The batting doesn't look up to much but it should be good enough on a flat Centurion surface. The question is about the bowling depth.

Squad Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, George Garton, Lewis Gregory, Reeza Hendricks, Alzarri Joseph, Janneman Malan, Aaron Phangiso, Caleb Seleka, Romario Shepherd, Malusi Siboto, Maheesh Theekshana, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Possible XI Du Plessis, Hendricks, J Malan/Ferreira, Du Plooy, Verreynne Gregory, Joseph, Theekshana, Phangiso, Coetzee, Williams

Verdict Joburg play on an absolute road at The Wanderers so have quite rightly loaded up with bowling. Aaron Phangiso, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams will be unheralded but they're the best domestic tripo available. Maheesh Theekshana adds mystery spin. Their challenge will be to have confidence in a less starry batting line-up to cut loose.

Squad Tom Abell, Marques Ackerman, Ottniel Baartman, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Jordan Cox, Junaid Dawood, Sarel Erwee, James Fuller, Aya Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Jordan Hermann, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Adam Rossington, Jon-Jon Smuts, Roelof van der Merwe

Possible XI Erwee, Rossington, Markram, Stubbs, Abell, Smuts, Cox, Jansen, Van der Merwe, Baartman, Magala

Verdict The rags of the tournament and given the squad and possible line-up it is hard to disagree. There's no mystery spinner. There's no opening blitzer of renown. No in-demand death bowler. And only Aiden Markram is a hitter which catches the eye. Ottniel Baartman is, however, a pacer who could be very well known come the end of the tournament.