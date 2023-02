Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

Tuesday 21 February, 13:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Quetta were given a solid beating by Zalmi on Monday. They were inexplicably ponderous on an absolute road in Karachi and laboured to 154. The balance of the XI wasn't too bad, though, with six decent bowling options.

Possible XI: Guptill, Roy, Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz, Iftikhar, Mohammad Nawaz, Smith, Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Qais

Lahore are in a holding pattern waiting for bigger, better players; Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, Kusal Mendis. The top five they could field here is possibly the worst in the tournament.

Possible XI: Fakhar, Baig, Hope, Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Raza, Wiese, Dawson, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman Khan

Pitch report

In the last 17 games on the National Stadium road, 12 teams batting first have busted 170. It is telling that Quetta have failed to do so twice this tournament. It has to be said, then, this has an unders feel on a par line of it's in the 170s with Lahore's top order also unconvincing.

How to play

Quetta are 2.305/4 with Lahore 1.748/11. Those odds on personnel can't be justified. And as uncomfortable as it makes us feel, Quetta are the value.

That's quite a position to take because they are a shoddy lot but it is hard to reckon Lahore should be so skinny given their absentees. And don't forget they come into this off the back of a hammering against Karachi.

Back under M Guptill 20.5 runs 10/11

Tops value

We've been waiting for the chance to short Martin Guptill runs against a crack pace outfit. Sportsbook go 10/11 under 20.5. Guptill has passed that mark nine times in his last 24. He also has a strike rate of 100 from 39 balls from Shaeen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf with three outs.

Mohammad Nawaz is value against 14s for top Quetta bat consideirng he batted at No 4 versus Zalmi. For Lahore, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese stand out at 13/2 and 13/1.